WSVN-TV
‘From Embarrassment to Pride’ art exhibit held in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An art exhibit in South Florida that deals with the history of natural hair opened Friday. The exhibit called “From Embarrassment to Pride” was hosted in the City of Miramar and is a collaboration with Guadeloupean artist Guylaine Conquet. Guests who attended “From Embarrassment...
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
WSVN-TV
Navy Fleet Week event delights parkgoers at Miami Seaquarium
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter landing in Key Biscayne highlighted a special U.S. Navy Fleet Week event. The event took place Saturday at the Miami Seaquarium. Along with the landing, parkgoers got to meet Navy divers and robotics team members. Sailors from the USS Constitution, the world’s oldest...
WSVN-TV
Practice ride held in Miami Beach ahead of 13th Dolphins Challenge Cancer
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was training day in Miami Beach for participants of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII event. Participants gathered for the practice ride at Bodega South Beach along 16th Street, off Alton Road, Saturday morning. Founded by the Miami Dolphins, the challenge aims to raise money...
WSVN-TV
Residents hear news from property manager days after Miami Gardens condo fire displaces nearly 200
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a fire emergency erupted in Miami Gardens that displaced nearly 200 people, tensions flared at the Betty T. Ferguson Community Center after those displaced residents gathered for a meeting with the property’s manager. Meanwhile, a resident at another building, who asked to...
WSVN-TV
Lifetime Tropical 5K takes runners from Watson Island to South Pointe Drive
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lifetime Tropical 5K marathon took runners through a picturesque part of Miami-Dade on an overcast day. Runners were up early on Saturday to kick off the race on Watson Island, then headed to South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach to cross the finish line.
WSVN-TV
‘Pillar of the family’: Parade held for Miramar woman turning 101
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A grateful community helped a South Florida centenarian celebrate another year of life in a very special way. Mrs. Ruby Campbell turned 101 on Thursday. On Saturday afternoon, the City of Miramar made sure to celebrate the occasion … and what better way to do it than with a parade?
WSVN-TV
Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
WSVN-TV
GEM helps residents of Miami Gardens apartments destroyed in fire amid investigation
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit is lending a helping hand to the nearly 200 people left without a home after a fire destroyed dozens of units at a Miami Gardens apartment building. 7News cameras captured fire marshals with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue inspecting the remains of one...
WSVN-TV
Big Dog Ranch Rescue to break ground on facility that will expand training for veterans’ service dogs
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A center in Palm Beach county that provides training for veterans’ service dogs is making a big expansion. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach currently trains 20 dogs at a time, but soon a plot of land will allow them to double that.
WSVN-TV
Firefighter hospitalized, 5 displaced after fire destroys Miami efficiency
MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami. City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning. The unit was destroyed. Officials said...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
WSVN-TV
Delray Beach man missing after being swept away by flash flood during Brazil hike; 2 friends rescued
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has gone missing after he and two friends he was hiking with were swept away by floodwaters in Brazil, triggering a desperate search. On Monday morning, 7News learned that the search for Raul Jimenez, 30, has become a national rescue mission in Brazil. Firefighters started searching early in the morning with dogs.
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
WSVN-TV
Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy out of Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, on Sunday night, issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr. According to investigators, the teen was last seen...
WSVN-TV
MDPD take suspect who stole vehicle, hit pedestrian, police cruiser into custody in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the...
WSVN-TV
Gas leak along NW 2nd Ave. between 19 and 20 streets
MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to seal a gas leak in Miami. Just after 8:30 p.m., Monday, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the gas leak. Crews accidentally clipped a 4-inch line along Northeast Second Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets. The...
WSVN-TV
Fire in Lauderdale Lakes under investigation after 1 person, 3 children injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are piecing together clues of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment that went up in flames. Flames broke out near Northwest 36th Street and 50th Avenue, Monday afternoon. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were able to make their way into the building to extinguish the blaze.
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
