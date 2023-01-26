MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has gone missing after he and two friends he was hiking with were swept away by floodwaters in Brazil, triggering a desperate search. On Monday morning, 7News learned that the search for Raul Jimenez, 30, has become a national rescue mission in Brazil. Firefighters started searching early in the morning with dogs.

