Miami Gardens, FL

WSVN-TV

‘From Embarrassment to Pride’ art exhibit held in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An art exhibit in South Florida that deals with the history of natural hair opened Friday. The exhibit called “From Embarrassment to Pride” was hosted in the City of Miramar and is a collaboration with Guadeloupean artist Guylaine Conquet. Guests who attended “From Embarrassment...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Navy Fleet Week event delights parkgoers at Miami Seaquarium

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter landing in Key Biscayne highlighted a special U.S. Navy Fleet Week event. The event took place Saturday at the Miami Seaquarium. Along with the landing, parkgoers got to meet Navy divers and robotics team members. Sailors from the USS Constitution, the world’s oldest...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

‘Pillar of the family’: Parade held for Miramar woman turning 101

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A grateful community helped a South Florida centenarian celebrate another year of life in a very special way. Mrs. Ruby Campbell turned 101 on Thursday. On Saturday afternoon, the City of Miramar made sure to celebrate the occasion … and what better way to do it than with a parade?
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy out of Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, on Sunday night, issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr. According to investigators, the teen was last seen...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Gas leak along NW 2nd Ave. between 19 and 20 streets

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to seal a gas leak in Miami. Just after 8:30 p.m., Monday, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the gas leak. Crews accidentally clipped a 4-inch line along Northeast Second Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets. The...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL

