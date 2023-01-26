As we wait for the video depicting the beating death of Tyre Nichols, there’s been a lot of focus on the perceived threat of violence in response. “I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest, to demand action and results but we need to ensure the community is safe in this process,” said Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, in a video released Wednesday night. “None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO