Memphis, TN

MLK50

To understand policing, politics and protest in Memphis, read this.

As we wait for the video depicting the beating death of Tyre Nichols, there’s been a lot of focus on the perceived threat of violence in response. “I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest, to demand action and results but we need to ensure the community is safe in this process,” said Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, in a video released Wednesday night. “None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.
Not only peaceful, but thoughtful protest

Editor’s note: Covering protests requires different approaches and sometimes different rules. MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is committed to bearing witness and documenting history, but will follow as closely as possible the Authority Collective’s call in “Do No Harm: Photographing Police Brutality Protests.” In order to protect people from police retribution or surveillance, we avoid showing the faces of people participating in demonstrations.
What power without love looks like

I’ll admit, it pained me to see that the Memphis Police Department officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop and violent encounter with police, were Black. Often, police brutality is framed in terms of race: white police, Black victims. So the mind...
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

 https://mlk50.com/

