ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Buckhannon-Upshur senior selected for scholarship race in Florida

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcLS7_0kShnnAE00

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior was selected to compete in the 4th annual Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout on January 30 and 31.

Aidan Goldsmith has been racing for seven months and is the only known 600 sprint car driver in the entire state of West Virginia. He was selected for the shootout along with 19 other racers throughout the nation.

Aidan and his family will drive 18 hours to the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida for the two-day event. During the shootout, participants will get to learn how to drive a Lucas Oil Ray GR-RSC Formula car, receive coaching from professional driving instructors, as well as participating in the shootout race. Out of 1,000 applicants, only 20 were selected to participate in the Scholarship Shootout.

Morgantown man climbing to become world’s best in ice climbing

Heather Hutson, Aidan Goldsmith’s mother, told 12 News that prizes include more than $250,000 in scholarships and five additional racing opportunities for the top five drivers.

Goldsmith said he is looking forward to, “a lot more experience, and meeting new people, and seeing how the track is. Just a different type of racing honestly; it’s on asphalt instead of dirt, that we usually race on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374yYf_0kShnnAE00
Aidan Goldsmith being a Feature Winner at Blanket Hill Speedway (Courtesy: Brad Hutson)

Goldsmith has competed in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida over the past seven months and has won five feature races and five heat races. He also raced at Millbridge Speedway where 15 out of 20 drivers were professionals, as well as in a Track Championship at Blanket Hill Speedway in Pennsylvania.

North Marion theater group headed to national conference

Goldsmith got into racing after watching the “World of Outlaws” race. He said that it was fun to watch and was inspiring to him, and about two weeks after, he and his father, Brad Hutson, went and got a car. They have been working on it, racing it, and Goldsmith has been “tearing it up!”

If interested in staying up to date with Aidan Goldsmith and his shootout racing adventure, you can find more information at “Aidan Goldsmith Racing” on Facebook .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia dance group receives $10K in funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Boone County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy