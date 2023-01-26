ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

2 arrested in Valdosta armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a video game console at gunpoint, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The incident happened at night in the 800 block of West Mary Street on Jan. 12. The victim told police he went to meet a person...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
OCILLA, GA
WALB 10

Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
CAIRO, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense

Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash

A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources

Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Whigham residents are calling for additions to the town to promote growth. The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Teen taken into protective custody for alleged school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old boy admitted to making a school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. This all started after the boy told students that attend Taylor County High School that he was going to “shoot up the school.” From there, the threat allegedly continued to circulate amongst students via text messages and social media.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie

The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
MOULTRIE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Gold Leaf Hotel, Circa 1940, Hahira

This imposing structure at the crossroads of US Highway 41 and Main Street in downtown Hahira was built circa 1940-1941 to replace an earlier hotel lost to fire circa 1939. Dr. E. J. Smith was an early owner, and many of the rooms were initially rented to local teachers. Dr. Smith’s daughter, Dorothy Salter, later operated this hotel, and another property known as the Wal-Dot, which may have been a motel, with her husband. The old hotel was converted to apartments in the 1990s.
HAHIRA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Hahira, Georgia

No one knows exactly where Hahira [pronounced hay-HI-ra] got its name, but it was incorporated in 1891. One source states that it was named for a plantation, which the owner named for Hairaairee, a village in West Africa. No such place name can be found in Africa today, but it is very close to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, actually located in eastern Africa. Another legend maintains Hahira derived its unusual name from Hahiroth, a biblical place name.
HAHIRA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Smith House, 1945, Hahira

So far, I’ve been unable to locate any history for this building, which is used as a quadraplex apartment house today. It may have originated as a boarding house, or even a private residence. It has likely been expanded and therefore overlooked by historic surveys.
HAHIRA, GA

