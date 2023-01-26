Read full article on original website
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Wasatch Back real estate prices starting to cool
Average sale prices for single-family homes in Summit and Wasatch counties increased by just 2% in 2022. That’s a major cooldown from the year earlier, when prices shot up 28%. The number of single-family home sales last year in both counties was down nearly a third, for a total...
Potholes cause headaches for drivers around Summit County
Hitting potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles and if cars are traveling fast enough can cause accidents by startling drivers or blowing out tires. Potholes are nothing new in the Kimball Junction area. Whether in roundabout entrances or between Smith’s and the post office, they’re abundant, ranging in size from a backpack to half a car length.
breakingtravelnews.com
Delta’s Salt Lake City expansion plan moves forward
Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City have finalized a new lease agreement, paving the way for Delta’s continued growth and investment in one of its critical West Coast hubs. Officially announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, the contract extends Delta’s current lease to 2044 and adds a construction phase to Delta’s SLC expansion plan. The agreement will increase Delta’s gates at the airport from 55 to 66, with completion anticipated in 2027.
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
Multiple wrecks close icy U.S. 40 Sunday
Winter conditions made for a chaotic early Sunday afternoon on Highway 40 near the Mayflower exit. A total of 10 cars crashed near the Mayflower exit on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday a little after noon. It all happened within a span of 15 minutes, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden.
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
Farmers take extra precautions as extreme wind chill hits Utah
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect in Tooele County until Monday at noon, with wind chills as low as 30 below. It’s weather that a normal farm animal can handle with the help of some shelter and hay.
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Skijoring adds cowboy kick to skiing stoke
The Wasatch Back is known for hosting world championships for mainstream winter sports. But skijoring, a lesser-known sport showcased in an annual event in the area, is on the rise and has a reputation for wild, western fun. On Friday and Saturday, skiers and snowboarders rode behind horses around an...
ksl.com
Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend traffic on Legacy Parkway
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the...
ksl.com
Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition
HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
Normal traffic patterns returning for remainder of Sundance
Normal parking and traffic patterns are back in Old Town, including two-way traffic on Main Street, Swede Alley, and Park Avenue starting Friday morning. The Park City Police Department made changes last weekend, and is tweaking the traffic flow again. What to know:. Park Avenue and Hillside Avenue (private-access only)...
Heber Valley hotel, restaurant revenues grow in 2022
Following growth trends of several recent years, Heber Valley hotels and restaurants reported revenue increases in 2022. Heber City, Midway and the many outdoor and recreational attractions around the valley are growing quickly in popularity — even more than other parts of Utah. “I think that the Heber Valley...
Multiple vehicle accident near Jordanelle Gondola; U.S. Highway 40 shut down
SUMMIT COUNTY — A major accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Sunday on Highway 40 near the Jordanelle Gondola. Multiple injuries have been reported to have occurred as a result, […]
