KPCW

Wasatch Back real estate prices starting to cool

Average sale prices for single-family homes in Summit and Wasatch counties increased by just 2% in 2022. That’s a major cooldown from the year earlier, when prices shot up 28%. The number of single-family home sales last year in both counties was down nearly a third, for a total...
KPCW

Potholes cause headaches for drivers around Summit County

Hitting potholes can cause significant damage to vehicles and if cars are traveling fast enough can cause accidents by startling drivers or blowing out tires. Potholes are nothing new in the Kimball Junction area. Whether in roundabout entrances or between Smith’s and the post office, they’re abundant, ranging in size from a backpack to half a car length.
breakingtravelnews.com

Delta’s Salt Lake City expansion plan moves forward

Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City have finalized a new lease agreement, paving the way for Delta’s continued growth and investment in one of its critical West Coast hubs. Officially announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, the contract extends Delta’s current lease to 2044 and adds a construction phase to Delta’s SLC expansion plan. The agreement will increase Delta’s gates at the airport from 55 to 66, with completion anticipated in 2027.
ABC 4

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
KPCW

Multiple wrecks close icy U.S. 40 Sunday

Winter conditions made for a chaotic early Sunday afternoon on Highway 40 near the Mayflower exit. A total of 10 cars crashed near the Mayflower exit on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday a little after noon. It all happened within a span of 15 minutes, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden.
upr.org

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
KPCW

Skijoring adds cowboy kick to skiing stoke

The Wasatch Back is known for hosting world championships for mainstream winter sports. But skijoring, a lesser-known sport showcased in an annual event in the area, is on the rise and has a reputation for wild, western fun. On Friday and Saturday, skiers and snowboarders rode behind horses around an...
ksl.com

Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
electrek.co

Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
KPCW

Normal traffic patterns returning for remainder of Sundance

Normal parking and traffic patterns are back in Old Town, including two-way traffic on Main Street, Swede Alley, and Park Avenue starting Friday morning. The Park City Police Department made changes last weekend, and is tweaking the traffic flow again. What to know:. Park Avenue and Hillside Avenue (private-access only)...
KPCW

Heber Valley hotel, restaurant revenues grow in 2022

Following growth trends of several recent years, Heber Valley hotels and restaurants reported revenue increases in 2022. Heber City, Midway and the many outdoor and recreational attractions around the valley are growing quickly in popularity — even more than other parts of Utah. “I think that the Heber Valley...
KPCW

KPCW

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

