ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach to announce 2nd winter homeless shelter, Public Works director says

By Jeremiah Dobruck
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

With bed space in high demand for homeless residents trying to escape the cold, Long Beach will announce next week that it’s opening a second winter shelter site, Public Works Director Eric Lopez said Thursday.

Opening up a second winter shelter is something “that has never happened before,” according to Lopez, illustrating the high level of demand in Long Beach where, at last count, over 1,800 people were living on the streets.

Lopez, who made his comments at a board meeting for the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, did not disclose a location for the second winter shelter.

Lopez said the additional site will include 80 beds, essentially doubling capacity for the temporary shelter program, which has a site already up and running at the former Community Hospital campus.

Lopez said more details will be forthcoming next week, but he revealed the city will commit to opening the new shelter within the next three weeks.

Long Beach has been working toward opening a second winter shelter site for weeks.

Even when it was struggling through plumbing issues , the 80-bed shelter at Community Hospital was consistently filling up, Paul Duncan, director of the Long Beach Homeless Services Bureau, said in early January.

“Overall, on most days, we have more people that are looking than beds at this location,” Duncan said at a meeting of the city’s Homeless Services Advisory Committee.

It’s not clear yet how much opening the second shelter will cost, nor which agency will pay for it. Long Beach typically pays to rent space for the winter shelter, and Los Angeles County funds operations, which usually run through March.

The city is paying $45,000 a month to rent space at Community Hospital while also paying for transportation between the shelter and the city’s Multi-Service Center in West Long Beach, where people are required to go if they want to leave or enroll in the shelter.

In addition to the second winter shelter site, Lopez said the city will soon announce the location of a 50-space safe-parking lot where homeless residents living in their cars can access bathrooms and other services. The city is also searching for a way to give people living in RVs access to proper dump stations.

“We do have a challenge of people or people experiencing homelessness living in RVs that don’t have a place to dump their sewage or refill their water,” he said.

Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers

The post Long Beach to announce 2nd winter homeless shelter, Public Works director says appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Long Beach community budget meetings garner plenty of ideas—and skepticism they’ll be implemented

For the past 11 days, residents have shown up to middle schools, libraries and parks to take part in a series of community budget meetings hosted by Long Beach. Still, skeptics are unsure if community members' input will truly be taken into account. The post Long Beach community budget meetings garner plenty of ideas—and skepticism they’ll be implemented appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles

New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Bicyclist seriously injured in West Long Beach crash

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in West Long Beach overnight. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Found Dead on Street in Fullerton

Fullerton, Orange County, CA: A bicyclist was found deceased on the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard in the city of Fullerton Saturday afternoon prompting closure of CA-39. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a possible hit-and-run traffic collision that took place on Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
FULLERTON, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy