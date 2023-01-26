ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
fox5dc.com

Safe Passage worker shot near Coolidge High School

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect who shot a Safe Passage worker outside a school Monday at 3:00 pm. Police said the Safe Passage worker was involved in some kind of fight with the suspect near the 500 Block of Somerset Place, NW, and moments later was shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Vienna leaders deal with pickleball noise complaints

VIENNA, Va. - A northern Virginia community will consider reducing the number of days people can play pickleball due to the noise the game creates. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says leaders in Vienna are trying to balance quality of life for neighbors and quality of life for players. But it could be hard to find a happy compromise.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Fentanyl forum held for Montgomery County parents

Amid the recent rise in Fentanyl overdoses among young people in Montgomery County, school officials hosted a community forum on Saturday to talk to parents about the deadly drug and what parents can do to help with the situation. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Clarksburg High School ahead of the event to learn more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations

Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns

The conversation on how to keep students safe at Montgomery County Public Schools continues. On Monday night, administrators hosted a community meeting at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School to discuss "issues" taking place at the school. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu was listening in on the meeting and has the latest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandriava.gov

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

3 DC schools on lockdown after shooting in Northwest: DCPS

WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School are on lockdown and a shooting investigation is ongoing, according to officials. There is a shooting investigation at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department. FOX 5 learned the victim is an adult male who was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC

