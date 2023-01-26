Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in AmericaTravel MavenHarpers Ferry, WV
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. high school failed to tell parent of student's National Merit 2 years ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — In late December 2022, Fairfax County Public Schools told 7News “the delay in notifying National Merit Scholarship commended students was a one-time human error in the fall of 2022 only.”. But is that really the case?. It appears that Fairfax County Public Schools claim...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
fox5dc.com
Karon Blake Shooting: DC gov employee turns himself in to police related to charges in killing
WASHINGTON - Jason Lewis, the D.C. government employee officials say is responsible for shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, has turned himself into police related to charges in the killing. Blake was shot and killed around 4 a.m. on January 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Investigators...
Bay Net
Charles County Board Of Education Member Resigns, Vacancy To Fill
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County today announced the resignation of Board Member Cindy Coulby. In sharing her resignation with the Board, Coulby cited personal reasons behind her decision to vacate her seat on the Board representing Charles County District 1. “While I am...
fox5dc.com
Safe Passage worker shot near Coolidge High School
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect who shot a Safe Passage worker outside a school Monday at 3:00 pm. Police said the Safe Passage worker was involved in some kind of fight with the suspect near the 500 Block of Somerset Place, NW, and moments later was shot.
fox5dc.com
Vienna leaders deal with pickleball noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. - A northern Virginia community will consider reducing the number of days people can play pickleball due to the noise the game creates. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says leaders in Vienna are trying to balance quality of life for neighbors and quality of life for players. But it could be hard to find a happy compromise.
WTOP
Prince William Co. School Board chair says support strong for high-tech weapons detection system
If you had asked Prince William County, Virginia, School Board Chairman Babur Lateef five years ago whether he supported weapons detectors in schools, he would have said no. “I’ve always been resistant to bringing in weapons detection systems,” Lateef told WTOP. “I’ve always felt this continued to be society’s failures.”
fox5dc.com
Fentanyl forum held for Montgomery County parents
Amid the recent rise in Fentanyl overdoses among young people in Montgomery County, school officials hosted a community forum on Saturday to talk to parents about the deadly drug and what parents can do to help with the situation. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Clarksburg High School ahead of the event to learn more.
fox5dc.com
ON THE HILL: Montgomery County responds to youth Fentanyl crisis
Montgomery County Public Schools held a forum this weekend to talk with parents about the dangers of Fentanyl. Laura Mitchell from Montgomery Goes Purple joins the show to talk about the event and the efforts to curb youth overdoses.
fox5dc.com
MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations
Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
fox5dc.com
Opioid concerns on the rise in Montgomery County schools
MCPS is looking at expanding Narcan use to curb overdoses from opioids in public schools. But should students be allowed to carry Narcan?
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
fox5dc.com
Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns
The conversation on how to keep students safe at Montgomery County Public Schools continues. On Monday night, administrators hosted a community meeting at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School to discuss "issues" taking place at the school. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu was listening in on the meeting and has the latest.
fox5dc.com
Superintendent tries new strategy to address violence in Anne Arundel Co. schools
GAMBRILLS, Md. - School leaders in Anne Arundel County are trying a new strategy to make schools safer. On Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell invited community members to step inside public schools and hallways to "be present" for the kids. The idea is to make...
alexandriava.gov
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
fox5dc.com
3 DC schools on lockdown after shooting in Northwest: DCPS
WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School are on lockdown and a shooting investigation is ongoing, according to officials. There is a shooting investigation at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department. FOX 5 learned the victim is an adult male who was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.
Comments / 0