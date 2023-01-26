ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow sees big turnout at Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things summer were the main attraction at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. Those who came out to check out the latest in recreation say after a difficult few years, this year's show did not disappoint.
Walnut Street Revue celebrates history of Black music in Louisville

The 12th annual Walnut Street Revue was held Saturday night at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. This year's event was called "Jammin' With the Blues," and it celebrated the history of Black Louisville with blues and jazz. Blues musician Tee Dee Young was the main attraction. The Walnut...
Louisville Civic Orchestra holding performance benefitting healthcare heroes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TheLouisville Civic Orchestra is holding a special event to raise money for healthcare workers this weekend and next week. "Eroica and Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare Heroes" will feature performances of Beethoven's Eroica, which translates literally to "heroic," and Schubert's Unfinished Symphony. A portion of all...
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
Former Brown Hotel chef to open new brunch restaurant in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A former executive chef at the Brown Hotel is bringing his years of culinary experience to a brand-new brunch restaurant in La Grange. Wally's is coming soon to Market Street in the Cherrywood Shopping Center. Chef and co-owner Laurent Géroli said it is a dream...
Butchertown gets the first brick-and-mortar Big Nita's Cheesecakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck known for its sweet treats opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened at the former Hi-Five Donuts location on East Main Street in Butchertown. It was previously doing pop-up events out of a shared space and food truck.
New Albany nonprofit back open after damage from winter storm

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany nonprofit is back open after a busted pipe caused thousands of dollars of damage. In large part thanks to the volunteers, Hope Southern Indiana is opening up its doors just a few weeks after widespread flooding inside the nonprofit. "Right off the...
Weekly weather planner: Wintry mix on deck as colder air settles in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will be an unsettled day as an arctic front passes through the area. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the day with the passage of the front. Light precipitation will be possible Monday morning, mainly drizzle and light rain around the metro, but some...
Maples Park breaks ground on the last part of expansion

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Saturday morning, leaders broke ground on a new amphitheater at Maples Park in Crestwood. The Millstone Amphitheater is expected to be the last piece to the park's expansion. Over the last four years, the city has added a playground, a splash pad, and another event space...
Norton Children's Hospital collecting Valentine's Day cards for sick kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to send some love to children stuck at the hospital?. Norton Children's Hospital is collecting virtual Valentine's Day cards that they'll print out for their young patients. Last year, Norton Children's received more than 8,000 e-valentines and 1,500 stuffed animals that were purchased online and...
Winter weather advisory: Wintry mix tonight into Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the southern 2/3rds of the WLKY viewing area (including the Louisville metro) through Tuesday midday. Colder, sub-freezing air will continue to push south through the region tonight. At the same time, a fast moving disturbance will ride the jet stream bringing a messy mix of wintry weather in the form of light snow, sleet, and even some freezing rain.
UofL football releases schedule for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football may have ended in December for the University of Louisville, but the Cards are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. UofL released its schedule for the upcoming season after the ACC announced its conference schedule on Monday night. UofL will play seven home games and five games on the road.
