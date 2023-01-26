Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
American Printing House will begin project to renovate campus, expand museum this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Printing House on Frankfort Avenue is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. "The story of the printing house starts in 1858," said Micheal Hudson, American Printing House Museum director. Hudson said the museum was made in response to the first publication of the braille...
WLKY.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow sees big turnout at Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things summer were the main attraction at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. Those who came out to check out the latest in recreation say after a difficult few years, this year's show did not disappoint.
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project to grow Animal Ambassador Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was on hand Saturday morning to help break ground on the zoo's latest construction project. The zoo is making renovations to the MetaZoo facility and creating new office spaces. The renovations will establish new holding areas on site at the zoo that...
WLKY.com
Walnut Street Revue celebrates history of Black music in Louisville
The 12th annual Walnut Street Revue was held Saturday night at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. This year's event was called "Jammin' With the Blues," and it celebrated the history of Black Louisville with blues and jazz. Blues musician Tee Dee Young was the main attraction. The Walnut...
WLKY.com
Louisville Civic Orchestra holding performance benefitting healthcare heroes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TheLouisville Civic Orchestra is holding a special event to raise money for healthcare workers this weekend and next week. "Eroica and Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare Heroes" will feature performances of Beethoven's Eroica, which translates literally to "heroic," and Schubert's Unfinished Symphony. A portion of all...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
WLKY.com
UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
WLKY.com
Former Brown Hotel chef to open new brunch restaurant in La Grange
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A former executive chef at the Brown Hotel is bringing his years of culinary experience to a brand-new brunch restaurant in La Grange. Wally's is coming soon to Market Street in the Cherrywood Shopping Center. Chef and co-owner Laurent Géroli said it is a dream...
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
WLKY.com
Butchertown gets the first brick-and-mortar Big Nita's Cheesecakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck known for its sweet treats opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened at the former Hi-Five Donuts location on East Main Street in Butchertown. It was previously doing pop-up events out of a shared space and food truck.
WLKY.com
Paradise American-Indian Cuisine opens in Middletown, offering 2 cuisines under one roof
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A new restaurant offering dishes from two very different countries opened in Middletown this week,according to Louisville Business First. Paradise American Indian Cuisine has a menu that includes items from both India and the United States. The restaurant is located at 12951 Shelbyville...
WLKY.com
New Albany nonprofit back open after damage from winter storm
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany nonprofit is back open after a busted pipe caused thousands of dollars of damage. In large part thanks to the volunteers, Hope Southern Indiana is opening up its doors just a few weeks after widespread flooding inside the nonprofit. "Right off the...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Wintry mix on deck as colder air settles in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will be an unsettled day as an arctic front passes through the area. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the day with the passage of the front. Light precipitation will be possible Monday morning, mainly drizzle and light rain around the metro, but some...
WLKY.com
Maples Park breaks ground on the last part of expansion
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Saturday morning, leaders broke ground on a new amphitheater at Maples Park in Crestwood. The Millstone Amphitheater is expected to be the last piece to the park's expansion. Over the last four years, the city has added a playground, a splash pad, and another event space...
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
WLKY.com
Norton Children's Hospital collecting Valentine's Day cards for sick kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to send some love to children stuck at the hospital?. Norton Children's Hospital is collecting virtual Valentine's Day cards that they'll print out for their young patients. Last year, Norton Children's received more than 8,000 e-valentines and 1,500 stuffed animals that were purchased online and...
WLKY.com
Leaders plan to make changes along stretch of Frankfort Avenue to improve safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers who frequent Frankfort Avenue can expect changes soon; ones that transportation officials say will make it safer. “When you have more lanes than the cars need, you get bad behavior, you get speeding, you get sideswipes,” said Dirk Gowin, Transportation Division Manager, Louisville Metro Public Works.
WLKY.com
LMPD and city leaders meet with Highlands community amid spike in violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department and other city leaders met with community members to discuss the recent spike in crime in the Highlands. It was standing room only inside the meeting room at the Highlands-Shelby Park library branch inside Mid-City Mall where the meeting was held. "We're...
WLKY.com
Winter weather advisory: Wintry mix tonight into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the southern 2/3rds of the WLKY viewing area (including the Louisville metro) through Tuesday midday. Colder, sub-freezing air will continue to push south through the region tonight. At the same time, a fast moving disturbance will ride the jet stream bringing a messy mix of wintry weather in the form of light snow, sleet, and even some freezing rain.
WLKY.com
UofL football releases schedule for 2023 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football may have ended in December for the University of Louisville, but the Cards are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. UofL released its schedule for the upcoming season after the ACC announced its conference schedule on Monday night. UofL will play seven home games and five games on the road.
Comments / 0