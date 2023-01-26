Read full article on original website
Lou Agli
4d ago
🙏 As I wrote in this first story, as a Middletown resident, I am deeply grateful for all of the assistance provided to our most needy fur babies. Thank you so very much to everyone, including the CT. Humane Society, Peiper Veterinary Hospital, and Senior Animal Control Officer Gail Petras! Without ALL of you, this happy ending wouldn’t be possible. ❤️
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
Elderly woman knocked to the ground in Southington purse-snatching
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse snatching where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground on Monday morning. Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the […]
Push-ups for pets: Wallingford gym raises money for pups, kitties
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Club 24 Gym got down on all fours for a good cause on Saturday. Push-up after push-up, members raised money for the pups and kitties at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. For every push-up a member did, Club 24 donated a dollar to the shelter. Our goal is to […]
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Approximately 100,000 chickens killed in Bozrah farm fire
Authorities in Connecticut are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at a farm that killed approximately 100,000 egg-laying hens.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dispatched to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash
A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
Eyewitness News
Church to be rebuilt after devastating fire 10 months ago
We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Wallingford Police are investigating after a woman...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man allegedly sent Newington girl 'explicit photo,' police say
NEWINGTON – A Meriden man stood before a judge last week after Newington police accused him of sending a local girl an inappropriate photo. Tyler Gawel, 37, was granted a continuance until March 28 following the proceeding in New Britain Superior Court.
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
Death of Salem baby sparks conversation around how state handles fentanyl cases
SALEM, Connecticut — It's been nearly a year since a 13-month-old baby was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a Salem home. Since then, the medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide due to acute intoxication to fentanyl and Xylazine. Both of the baby's parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas, have been charged in connection to the case.
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
'Wish Booth' in Chester offers direct dial to the universe
CHESTER, Connecticut — When you make a wish, who's listening? Inside a red phone booth on Main Street in Chester, your wishes are on direct dial with the universe. "It's just this quiet, reverent place where you can go and leave a wish," said interior designer and Wish Booth Co-Designer Caryn Paradis.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
East Hartford man held in suspected crack sales in Glastonbury
An East Hartford man is being held on $200,000 bond while facing accusations that he twice sold small amounts of suspected crack cocaine to an undercover police officer in Glastonbury late last year, then showed up at a meeting in January prepared to sell a good deal more crack. DEFENDANTS:...
NECN
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1