Lou Agli
4d ago

🙏 As I wrote in this first story, as a Middletown resident, I am deeply grateful for all of the assistance provided to our most needy fur babies. Thank you so very much to everyone, including the CT. Humane Society, Peiper Veterinary Hospital, and Senior Animal Control Officer Gail Petras! Without ALL of you, this happy ending wouldn’t be possible. ❤️

FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Elderly woman knocked to the ground in Southington purse-snatching

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse snatching where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground on Monday morning. Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dispatched to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
BOZRAH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash

A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Church to be rebuilt after devastating fire 10 months ago

We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Wallingford Police are investigating after a woman...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Death of Salem baby sparks conversation around how state handles fentanyl cases

SALEM, Connecticut — It's been nearly a year since a 13-month-old baby was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a Salem home. Since then, the medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide due to acute intoxication to fentanyl and Xylazine. Both of the baby's parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas, have been charged in connection to the case.
SALEM, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

'Wish Booth' in Chester offers direct dial to the universe

CHESTER, Connecticut — When you make a wish, who's listening? Inside a red phone booth on Main Street in Chester, your wishes are on direct dial with the universe. "It's just this quiet, reverent place where you can go and leave a wish," said interior designer and Wish Booth Co-Designer Caryn Paradis.
CHESTER, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

