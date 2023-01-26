Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The liquid token fund of crypto-focused venture-capital firm Pantera Capital lost 80% during 2022, taking a nearly 23% hit in November alone after the implosion of centralized exchange FTX. By comparison, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was down roughly 27% for the year. Pantera’s fund has partly rebounded this month with a gain of over 47%, according to a January investor calluploaded to YouTube.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO