ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama | Letterman Gala| 1.30.2023
The Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization made. up of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches, who have teamed. up to help serve honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college. players in need with various programs. The Gala proceeds allow...
ABC 33/40 News
The year of results: BJCC representatives talk investments into Birmingham entertainment
It's the year to see results of large investments made in the uptown entertainment district of Birmingham. Back in 2020 more than $330 million was poured into renovations of the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center (BJCC) and its entertainment facilities. $175 million dollars for a new open air stadium and renovation to legacy arena.
ABC 33/40 News
Questions remain about who will clean up closed petroleum waste facility in St Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — ABC3340's I-Team continues to follow developments surrounding a closed petroleum waste facility in St. Clair County. It could hold tens of thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals. There are concerns Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc. could catch fire or have a catastrophic leak.
ABC 33/40 News
Skeletal remains found in Birmingham ditch
Human remains were found in a ditch alongside 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the skeletonized remains were with a pile of household rubbish. The cause of death and positive identification are under investigation.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Wet week for Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger however, and we will see a big temperature spread with highs ranging from the 50s over North Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary
Emily Lyons came face to face with a bomb 25 years ago that damaged her life, body and career. She was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. She was only about 12 feet away...
ABC 33/40 News
14-year-old injured in shooting in west Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West shortly before 6:00 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue...
ABC 33/40 News
Lawsuit dismissed ahead of 408 Alabama inmates being released
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rainy week expected as clouds return over the weekend
ONE MORE DRY DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight, and rain returns tomorrow ahead of a slow moving surface front. A steady rain is likely through tomorrow night; rain amounts of around one inch are likely.
ABC 33/40 News
One dead after suspect shoots into group of people in Collegeville
One person is dead after a shooting in the Collegeville community of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation. The victim has been identified as Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Fairfield. Police said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on report of...
ABC 33/40 News
Pilot transported to hospital after plane crash near Highway 280 in Talladega County
One person was injured after a twin-engine plane crashed near Highway 280 in a field near the area of Meadow Farm Lane. Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips said one person was transported to UAB Trauma for evaluation and treatment. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred around 5:40...
ABC 33/40 News
Defense leads UAB to road victory against Rice
Despite being shorthanded, UAB men's basketball (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) dominated Rice (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) from start to finish in a 70-52 victory on the road. KJ Buffen and Ledarrius Brewer added 20 points apiece to pace the Blazers. UAB set the tone on the defensive end, preventing the Owls from...
