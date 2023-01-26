ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama | Letterman Gala| 1.30.2023

The Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization made. up of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches, who have teamed. up to help serve honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college. players in need with various programs. The Gala proceeds allow...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Skeletal remains found in Birmingham ditch

Human remains were found in a ditch alongside 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the skeletonized remains were with a pile of household rubbish. The cause of death and positive identification are under investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Wet week for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger however, and we will see a big temperature spread with highs ranging from the 50s over North Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

14-year-old injured in shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West shortly before 6:00 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Lawsuit dismissed ahead of 408 Alabama inmates being released

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

One dead after suspect shoots into group of people in Collegeville

One person is dead after a shooting in the Collegeville community of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation. The victim has been identified as Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Fairfield. Police said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on report of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Defense leads UAB to road victory against Rice

Despite being shorthanded, UAB men's basketball (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) dominated Rice (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) from start to finish in a 70-52 victory on the road. KJ Buffen and Ledarrius Brewer added 20 points apiece to pace the Blazers. UAB set the tone on the defensive end, preventing the Owls from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

