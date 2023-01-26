48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.

Twenty-six men came into the Tennessee State Bank at Dolly Parton Parkway with 26 counterfeit checks on Jan. 6 according to police.

East Tennessee Crime Stoppers said the same suspects also went to the El Primo Products Hispanos at 725 Parkway and gave 22 more counterfeit checks.

Sevierville Police Department provided WATE with photos of the alleged suspects.

(Courtesy of Sevierville Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sevierville Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sevierville Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sevierville Police Department)

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

