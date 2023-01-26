ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Cowman, Circle heat up, clobber Rose Hill

ROSE HILL – Once Trevor Cowman’s shot began to fall, Rose Hill’s abruptly didn’t. Cowman, held scoreless in the first quarter, more than made up for it in the second and third quarters, scoring 21 of his game-high 24 points and helping fifth-ranked Circle to a 54-37 victory Friday night in an AVCTL interdivisional game at Rose Hill.
ROSE HILL, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy