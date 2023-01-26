Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Bond Set at $100,000 for Casper Man Charged With Rape, Aggravated Assault
A Natrona County Circuit Court Judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a Casper man accused of assaulting a woman with hammer during initial appearances on Monday. 56-year-old Clifton Qualls faces these felony charges, according to Judge Michael Patchen:. First-degree sexual assault, punishable by five years to 50 years imprisonment.
Alleged Casper Drug Dealer Faces Federal Charges of Firearm, Meth Crimes
A Casper man charged with multiple felony drug counts in Natrona County now is charged with two counts in federal court, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court last week. A warrant for Ryan Harkins' arrest on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm...
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking
A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
oilcity.news
Investigation of ‘suspicious package’ temporarily closes Cody Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — Cody Avenue was closed down this afternoon, with several residents being evacuated from their homes, as emergency personnel responded to suspicious packages as part of an inactive Casper Police Department investigation. Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to the scene on the 1700 block of Cody Avenue...
oilcity.news
NCSD: Buses ‘gelling up’ led to unexpected school closures in Natrona County today
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says extreme cold hampered its ability to run school buses on Monday morning, leading to a late and unexpected closure announcement. According to a release issued Monday, the district’s inclement weather teams met around 4 a.m. and decided schools could run...
Update on Natrona County School District Closures
A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools closed Monday due to weather and bus transportation issues
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has canceled school today, according to a recorded message sent at 7 a.m. The message attributed the cancelation to issues with school bus transportation. “As we began running buses for the school day, the buses started to experience issues running due...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
oilcity.news
Natrona County gas prices up another 18 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
CASPER, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in an 18-cent hike for Natrona County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Douglas due to road conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 in both directions between Casper and Douglas due to dangerous road conditions. It is the latest in a series of road closures made throughout the region today. WYDOT reports there is currently no estimate for when the...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
oilcity.news
Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp
CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
oilcity.news
Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather
CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
oilcity.news
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
Comments / 0