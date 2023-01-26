ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking

A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Investigation of ‘suspicious package’ temporarily closes Cody Avenue

CASPER, Wyo. — Cody Avenue was closed down this afternoon, with several residents being evacuated from their homes, as emergency personnel responded to suspicious packages as part of an inactive Casper Police Department investigation. Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to the scene on the 1700 block of Cody Avenue...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Update on Natrona County School District Closures

A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Highway closed from Casper to Douglas due to road conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 in both directions between Casper and Douglas due to dangerous road conditions. It is the latest in a series of road closures made throughout the region today. WYDOT reports there is currently no estimate for when the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp

CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather

CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy