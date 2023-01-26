ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 6

James
4d ago

I guess they thought S.B.P.D was going to stop when they crossed the line 😂😂

Reply
7
 

NOLA.com

St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Activities Involving Crack

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Activities Involving Crack. New Orleans, Louisiana – Oliver Pierre, age 40, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 24, 2023, to one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base (“crack”), in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans

New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

