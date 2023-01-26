Read full article on original website
James
4d ago
I guess they thought S.B.P.D was going to stop when they crossed the line 😂😂
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30). Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates...
NOLA.com
St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Shooting investigation leads to four arrested with 13 charges in total
A search warrant issued for the address led to the discovery of illegal drugs and evidence in the shooting.
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Activities Involving Crack
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Activities Involving Crack. New Orleans, Louisiana – Oliver Pierre, age 40, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 24, 2023, to one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base (“crack”), in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
Judge strikes down request to try Linda Frickey’s accused carjackers as individuals, will be tried as adults
Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
WDSU
Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
wbrz.com
Man found shot to death near crashed vehicle in New Orleans neighborhood Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death near a crashed vehicle in the Algiers neighborhood late Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV it responded to a report of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive in Algiers just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter
New Orleans police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter. According to police, Keni Landix, 20, is being accused of robbing a victim at the 700 block of Urulines Avenue. Landix reportedly turned himself into officers in the Seventh District on Jan. 26...
Comments / 6