Tamron Hall went back to the ‘90s! “Beverly Hills, 90201” stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were bringing all the nostalgia on the show last week. The best friends of 30+ years looked back at the iconic show and reflected on their favorite moments from the decade. The fan favorite duo also told the Tam Fam about their new home decor line, “Jennie and Tori: BFF Collection.” Plus more! Were you guys a fan of the show? It was such a great show of the 90’s and this brought back so many fun memories. See what the ladies had to say inside….

9 HOURS AGO