Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: KeKe Palmer At Her “Once Upon A Baby” Themed Shower
Over the weekend, Actress KeKe Palmer and her boo Darius Jackson held their Disney-themed baby shower that looked like loads of fun orchestrated by Wham Bam Events! The fun-filled “Once Upon A Baby” shower was held in Los Angeles. The couple used scenes from Toy Story, The Lion King, Bambi, and 101 Dalmations. KeKe said from the games, to the food, to the music, it was a night she will always remember!
Talking With Tami
Lauren London Admits She Has Smoked Weed With Snoop Dogg Before On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Lauren London and Potomac Housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett stopped by the clubhouse over at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night. Lauren said that she hopes the rumors Charrisse Jackson-Jordan has been spilling about Karen Huger on The Real Housewives of Potomac are just rumors, but she also doesn’t thinks Charrisse is just spilling tea out of nowhere. Lauren also stated that she has loved Charrisse’s return.
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Throws It Back To The 90’s With Guests Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth
Tamron Hall went back to the ‘90s! “Beverly Hills, 90201” stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were bringing all the nostalgia on the show last week. The best friends of 30+ years looked back at the iconic show and reflected on their favorite moments from the decade. The fan favorite duo also told the Tam Fam about their new home decor line, “Jennie and Tori: BFF Collection.” Plus more! Were you guys a fan of the show? It was such a great show of the 90’s and this brought back so many fun memories. See what the ladies had to say inside….
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Hilary Duff On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Actress Hilary Duff made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week. She looked amazing as she talked about motherhood and so much more! I’ve been a fan of hers since she was a young girl on Disney’s Lizzie McGuire now she is married and a mom of three, so cute!
Talking With Tami
Gabrielle Union Shares Details On Her 50th Birthday In Africa On ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
Actress Gabrielle Union shared details of how she spent her 50th birthday in Africa with a surprise appearance by Lisa Lisa. The actress tells Jennifer Hudson how she had to have “the conversation” with her daughter after witnessing lions mating in Namibia. See what she had to say inside….
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Michael B. Jordan And Lil Baby On ‘SNL’
First-time host Michael B. Jordan made his first appearance on SNL on Saturday night and I must admit, he did a great job! He talked about directing Creed III and going through a public breakup. He then showed a clip of his first acting job on All My Children when he was 16 years old.
