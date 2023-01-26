Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. North Augusta Parks Rec says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
WRDW-TV
Union Street bridge deemed unsafe due to structural damage in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Union Street bridge in downtown Aiken is now closed because of structural issues. We spoke with the city manager to get the latest update on funding to fix the bridges. “We drove over two weeks ago. I didn’t notice that there was an issue. And...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
WRDW-TV
Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
WRDW-TV
Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new partnership for the City of Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big announcement this week from Aiken’s mayor. The Savannah River National Laboratory is forming a new partnership with the city, and it will change the face of downtown Aiken. Mayor Rick Osbon talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the new...
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its public search for a man wanted for rape. According to authorities, as of 11:13 a.m., Monday, the subject has been located. Phillip Ryans, 35, was wanted in connection with a rape that occurred on Sunday at the...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina
Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
Columbia County Judicial Circuit warns of jury duty scam
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The judges of the Columbia Judicial Circuit have learned of a scam circulating amongst the citizens of Columbia County. Recently, an old scam resurfaced in Columbia County whereby a caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued. The caller goes on […]
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
