Aiken County, SC

WRDW-TV

Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. North Augusta Parks Rec says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Union Street bridge deemed unsafe due to structural damage in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Union Street bridge in downtown Aiken is now closed because of structural issues. We spoke with the city manager to get the latest update on funding to fix the bridges. “We drove over two weeks ago. I didn’t notice that there was an issue. And...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 dead after striking building with vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man arrested for rape in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its public search for a man wanted for rape. According to authorities, as of 11:13 a.m., Monday, the subject has been located. Phillip Ryans, 35, was wanted in connection with a rape that occurred on Sunday at the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina

Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Columbia County Judicial Circuit warns of jury duty scam

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The judges of the Columbia Judicial Circuit have learned of a scam circulating amongst the citizens of Columbia County. Recently, an old scam resurfaced in Columbia County whereby a caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued. The caller goes on […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

