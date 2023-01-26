PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This morning we started the day off under partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly increased into the afternoon hours. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that does look to bring some scattered snow showers to the region sitting just over the county. High pressure will make a return to the county by mid week, but it will be paired with some cooler temperatures. Temperatures right now are sitting in the mid to upper teens. And that is where our temperature sits outside our studios in Presque Isle. What we do have going for us is our winds have been remaining fairly light the past couple of hours, so that has kept our feels- like temperatures right around where our temperatures sit.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO