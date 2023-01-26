Read full article on original website
Clouds to Start Tomorrow with Clearing Skies Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This morning we started the day off under partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly increased into the afternoon hours. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that does look to bring some scattered snow showers to the region sitting just over the county. High pressure will make a return to the county by mid week, but it will be paired with some cooler temperatures. Temperatures right now are sitting in the mid to upper teens. And that is where our temperature sits outside our studios in Presque Isle. What we do have going for us is our winds have been remaining fairly light the past couple of hours, so that has kept our feels- like temperatures right around where our temperatures sit.
Scattered Snow Showers Develop with Bitter Cold Temperatures by the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. Yesterday we had some snow develop and move into the county through the afternoon and into the evening. While we didn’t see as much impacts from this system, we did have a few places pick up on some accumulation.
Roads to Recovery Temporarily Relocated Following Water Street Fire
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Peer recovery Center, Roads to Recovery, has been relocated following the fire on Water Street where the center is located. But, Recovery Center Manager Stacie Lamoreau says it’s only temporary. “The beginning section of 1 Water Street, which is where our center is located and...
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
Sledding the County: Chapman Ridge Runner’s New Drag Built by NMCC Students
CHAPMAN, Maine (WAGM) - While many clubs rely on the help of countless volunteers to keep their trails groomed, one central Aroostook club coordinated with Northern Maine Community College to do something a bit unique. Brian Bouchard has this week’s Sledding the County. When the Chapman Ridge Runners ATV...
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
