MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a very foggy start this morning. Luckily though, the heavy rain showers have cleared for now. Through the day today we can expected on and off again light rain showers as that will be the case for Tuesday as well. Rain chances remain for Wednesday also, but will increase late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Now by Thursday it will be another very rainy scene with nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. Rain clears by the weekend returning to sunny skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable all week long falling slightly below the average with highs in the mid to lower 50s. Stay safe and have a great week.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO