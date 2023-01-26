Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection. Please use alternative routes. According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The...
WTOK-TV
More soaking rain arrives Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We had a soaker of a Sunday...receiving 1-3 inches of rain across our area. Unfortunately, another opportunity for soaking rains will find us this week... mainly Thursday. Before then, expect daily scattered showers as various upper disturbances slide by. Tuesday brings morning fog and a few...
WTOK-TV
Fatal accident in Kemper County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
WTOK-TV
Cloudy, rainy, and comfortable temperatures for the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a very foggy start this morning. Luckily though, the heavy rain showers have cleared for now. Through the day today we can expected on and off again light rain showers as that will be the case for Tuesday as well. Rain chances remain for Wednesday also, but will increase late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Now by Thursday it will be another very rainy scene with nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. Rain clears by the weekend returning to sunny skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable all week long falling slightly below the average with highs in the mid to lower 50s. Stay safe and have a great week.
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
kicks96news.com
Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $100,000. TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
WDAM-TV
‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing. Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning. The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women. This has been an...
WTOK-TV
Legally Rooted first dispensary in county to open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday. Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace, hosted a ribbon cutting for ‘Legally Rooted’ to mark the occasion. This is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Meridian and Lauderdale County. There was...
WTOK-TV
Sumter, Greene counties eligible for FEMA assistance
CLANTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter and Greene counties are eligible for FEMA assistance for damage from the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama. Individuals and households may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. Information for renters who need to make claims is included.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake
1:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a trailer on Hwy 35. 7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Mill Road. 11:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road. 2:35 p.m....
WTOK-TV
Two candidates vying for Clarke County Chancery Clerk
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues highlighting the election races in Clarke County. Chancery Clerk Angie Chisholm Gibbs announced her retirement after 20 years. Two candidates so far are running for the seat. Lynnita Bartee announced her candidacy, saying she has put thousands of hours into community service...
WTOK-TV
Jason Sturdivant sworn in as Choctaw County Probate Judge
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - A celebration was held Monday in the Choctaw County Courthouse as a new probate judge was sworn into office, following the retirement of Michael Armistead. Jason Sturdivant will serve as the new probate judge of Choctaw County, after being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey. His family...
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
WTOK-TV
Saint Patrick Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The celebration has begun at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Meridian. This week the kids and faculty are commemorating National Catholic Schools Week. It’s an annual event spent celebrating Catholic education in the United States. Rob Calcote, the Principal at the school, said this week...
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests
ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
