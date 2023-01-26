Read full article on original website
Bill in Kentucky legislature would require partisan races for city councils, school boards
While most city council and school board elections are nonpartisan in Kentucky, a bill filed in the 2023 session could change that. Senate Bill 50 would require offices like mayor, city council, county commissioner and the school board to have a Republican or Democrat label next to each candidate on the ballot.
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
Ky. voter registration for ‘other’ party affiliations hits the double digit mark
For the first time, Kentucky voter registration under the ‘other’ designation for political affiliation has broken the double digit mark. Secretary of State Michael Adams made the announcement, saying in December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls, including deceased voters, those who moved out of state, felony convicts, those who voluntarily de-registered, voters who were adjudged mentally incompetent and a duplicate registration.
Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year
Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Former Miss Kentucky dies. Former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick, died Monday. Body found in lake in Laurel County near...
First ever UK fan fest takes place at Central Bank Center
Fans were able to snag autographs and get pictures with Kentucky football and volleyball players while raising money for UK's athletic program. First ever UK fan fest takes place at Central Bank …. Fans were able to snag autographs and get pictures with Kentucky football and volleyball players while raising...
Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way
Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way. Around 6:42 a.m., a man was...
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
Morning weather forecast: 1/30/23
Kentucky weather today: Drizzle and clouds, wintry mix tonight. Former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick, died Monday. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. A body was in in a lake in Laurel County. Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming …. Kentucky road crews...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach
This column is reprinted from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. FRANKFORT – Elections should be about issues, not just candidates. So, Republican Kelly Craft is to be commended for making the first substantive commercial in the governor’s race about one of Kentucky’s most difficult issues: drug […] The post As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
