ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 11

Related
kentuckytoday.com

KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
LEXINGTON, KY
KRMG

Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Ky. voter registration for ‘other’ party affiliations hits the double digit mark

For the first time, Kentucky voter registration under the ‘other’ designation for political affiliation has broken the double digit mark. Secretary of State Michael Adams made the announcement, saying in December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls, including deceased voters, those who moved out of state, felony convicts, those who voluntarily de-registered, voters who were adjudged mentally incompetent and a duplicate registration.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year

Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Former Miss Kentucky dies. Former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick, died Monday. Body found in lake in Laurel County near...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

First ever UK fan fest takes place at Central Bank Center

Fans were able to snag autographs and get pictures with Kentucky football and volleyball players while raising money for UK's athletic program. First ever UK fan fest takes place at Central Bank …. Fans were able to snag autographs and get pictures with Kentucky football and volleyball players while raising...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way

Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way. Around 6:42 a.m., a man was...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
WBKO

‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 1/30/23

Kentucky weather today: Drizzle and clouds, wintry mix tonight. Former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick, died Monday. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. A body was in in a lake in Laurel County. Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming …. Kentucky road crews...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
Kentucky Lantern

As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach

This column is reprinted from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. FRANKFORT – Elections should be about issues, not just candidates. So, Republican Kelly Craft is to be commended for making the first substantive commercial in the governor’s race about one of Kentucky’s most difficult issues: drug […] The post As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy