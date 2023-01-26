This column is reprinted from the Northern Kentucky Tribune, a nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. FRANKFORT – Elections should be about issues, not just candidates. So, Republican Kelly Craft is to be commended for making the first substantive commercial in the governor’s race about one of Kentucky’s most difficult issues: drug […] The post As she runs with a big issue, Kelly Craft raises questions about her approach appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO