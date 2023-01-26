Read full article on original website
YPD responds to double homicide, no suspects found
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near E. 1st Street and S. Main Street. The post YPD responds to double homicide, no suspects found appeared first on KYMA.
Teen allegedly shoots gun off in home, charged with 6 felonies
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun off in a home. The call was made to police around 6:30 in the morning. When officers arrived they found several ammunition casings and a home damaged by bullets. As of now, the teen has been...
Arizona Methamphetamine Distributor Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments. Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised...
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. While YPD said the suspect fled on foot, they are actively searching the area. In response, Gila Ridge and the surrounding schools are on lockdown.
Man from Somerton dies in car crash, child taken to hospital
YUMA -- Just after 7 in the morning, a brown 2002 Toyota Tacoma and a silver 2013 Nissan Altima were both driving on Avenue G when they collided head-on. The Toyota Tacoma was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the Nissan Altima that was traveling south.
Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St. The post Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody appeared first on KYMA.
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
Wanted felon from California arrested in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY - A wanted fugitive from California was arrest in Davidson County on Thursday after a traffic stop. Samuel Adair Fivecoat, 54, of 143 Chase Road, Thomasville, was arrested on Jan. 26 for an outstanding felony fugitive warrant out of Alemeda, California for a probation violation. According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrate’s Office, Fivecoat was on probation in California for charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
