Adams County, CO

9NEWS

Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Police looking for missing Denver teen

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 dead after fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — One person is dead following an early morning fire in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to a townhome fire early Tuesday morning near Little Cub Creek Road and Silver Spruce Lane. EFR first tweeted about the fire just before 4:30 a.m. At about 6 a.m.,...
EVERGREEN, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins

A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

