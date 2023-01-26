Read full article on original website
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
DPD looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left victim with injuries
Denver police are looking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious bodily earlier this month.
Friend of Commerce City homicide victim pleads for new leads in case
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nearly a year after a young man was killed in Commerce City, his family and friends still don't know what happened. Friends told 9NEWS Erik Sarmiento Rodriguez was killed in a parking lot in October. "He was so passionate about what he did. He would...
Body cam footage shows Greeley officers repeatedly punching suspect after he got control of Taser
Greeley police are under the microscope after a video is made the rounds on social media showing an officer repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest.
sentinelcolorado.com
Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation
AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
Driver shot during possible altercation on I-70
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing.
Driver dies after crashing into front of home
One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.
Police looking for missing Denver teen
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Gunfire damages stores at Colorado Mills Mall
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.
1 dead after fire in Evergreen
EVERGREEN, Colo. — One person is dead following an early morning fire in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to a townhome fire early Tuesday morning near Little Cub Creek Road and Silver Spruce Lane. EFR first tweeted about the fire just before 4:30 a.m. At about 6 a.m.,...
Woman shot in Zumba class speaks from hospital bed, suspect identified
Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.
Northglenn man acted in self-defense, will not face charges in stepson's murder
A man who shot and killed his stepson in Northglenn Saturday will not be charged with the murder since he acted in self-defense, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Police responded to a report of an ongoing fight at a home at 11738 Delaware Ct. in Northglenn on Jan. 21...
1310kfka.com
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
burlington-record.com
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect showing symptoms of schizophrenia, prosecutor says
The man charged with killing 10 people in the 2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting is showing symptoms of schizophrenia, which is keeping him from being found competent to stand trial, according to prosecutors. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains incompetent to stand trial, Boulder District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled...
