Outgoing McNay director discusses the importance of inclusivity, connecting with San Antonio artists
SAN ANTONIO — Six and a half years after arriving in San Antonio from New York – a span of time that saw him contending with a pandemic while working to spotlight artists from underrepresented communities – Richard Aste is sketching out the next steps of his journey, so to speak.
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
Winter weather impacting flights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Dallas saw hundreds of delays and cancellations Monday between it’s two airports, but in San Antonio there were only a handful unlike last year's Christmas chaos. "This year was kind of just a perfect storm,” said Katy Nastro a travel expert with Going.com. “No...
Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire. When first responders arrived, they were met with...
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
San Antonio-area schools list closures, delay classes due to icy weather
Some school districts haven't canceled classes but are monitoring conditions.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
Fosters & adopters needed: 30 Dogs at risk of euthanasia
SAN ANTONIO — There are 30 dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services being overcrowded. The related video above was originally published January 28, 2022. The dogs include a mom and her puppies who are at risk of being killed for...
All of the San Antonio-area restaurants Guy Fieri has visited on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Based on the amount of times Guy Fieri has visited local restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's safe to say the Alamo City could also be dubbed Flavortown.
20-degree drop in temperatures expected for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Cold weather is on the way San Antonians!. After a warm afternoon expected on Sunday a cold front will approach bringing chances of showers, storms and a 20-degree drop to the Alamo City. This front is also expected to bring needed rain with days of shower...
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
Bexar County property taxes due January 31
SAN ANTONIO — Time is running out for you to pay your property taxes in Bexar County, the deadline is Tuesday, January 31. The County Tax Assessor Collector says a penalty and interest of 7% will be tacked on to payments made after the deadline. Payments can be made...
Real-time updates | Crews working to prevent ice on San Antonio roads
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday, which means the public works department is monitoring road conditions and will be treating any troubled areas. On Tuesday morning, the roads are slick, but not much ice has been seen north of 1604. Jan. 31,...
Icy tree limbs may cause power outages, Hill Country electricity providers warn
SAN ANTONIO — Hill Country electricity providers are preparing for potential power outages this week as freezing rain moves across southern Texas. Ice began to accumulate on power lines around Fredericksburg Monday, Central Texas Electric Co-Op (CTEC) CEO Tachi Hinojosa said. "The major concern, when it comes to icing......
Five people displaced from home after fire destroys second floor
SAN ANTONIO — A fire on the eastside has displaced five people from their home Tuesday. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Dillworth Street just after 1 a.m. The batallion chief said when they arrived, they were met with flames on the second...
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they're prepared for wintry weather
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has crews ready for this winter weather. The utility company says all but one of its power plants are online, but has enough power to meet demand over the next several days of wintry weather. The preparation is making sure its crews are ready...
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Trial for Air Force Major accused of murdering wife continues Monday
SAN ANTONIO — The trial for the Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife is set to pick back up on Monday. The trial has been going on for more than a week now. Andre McDonald faces up to life in prison if found guilty for killing his wife Andreen back in 2019.
'Come back home' | Families of missing Smithson Valley students search alongside volunteers in Comal County
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — There is an urgent search for two missing students in Comal County. The families of 17-year-old Josiah Pearson and 16-year-old Breana Caudill are looking for the teenagers after they both disappeared. The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the two were last seen leaving Smithson Valley...
KENS 5 Classic | January 25, 2012: Tornado and heavy flooding strike in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio received some long-awaited rain on Tuesday, it paled in comparison to what the city saw 10 years ago this week, when nearly three inches were dumped onto the Alamo City in a matter of just hours. The severe storms on Jan. 24 and...
