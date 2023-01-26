ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather impacting flights in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas saw hundreds of delays and cancellations Monday between it’s two airports, but in San Antonio there were only a handful unlike last year's Christmas chaos. "This year was kind of just a perfect storm,” said Katy Nastro a travel expert with Going.com. “No...
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
