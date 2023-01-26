Read full article on original website
Related
Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations
Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online
The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
Google wants to battle TikTok with 'applied AI' projects from Area 120
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The pure largess of Alphabet lends plenty of follow-up opportunities to stories like the axing of more than 12,000 jobs across its various properties. For one, we've seen proportionally deeper cuts to the team developing the up-and-coming Fuchsia OS as well as to projects at Google's Area 120 incubator. We're now learning of the Area 120 remnants that will be carried forward as well as the mounting of a potential offensive against the likes of Instagram and TikTok.
hubpages.com
The Evolution of Web Technology: A Complete Overview of its Evolution and Current State of the Web
Web technology has come a long way since its inception in the early 1990s. The first website, which was created by Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, went live on August 6, 1991. At the time, the web was a collection of static HTML pages that were linked together using hypertext links.
How To Customize And Change Google Backgrounds In Chrome
If the default Google Chrome tab page is looking a bit bland, you can change the background to the image of your choice, add themes, and customize the look.
Millions of iPhone owners warned to check safety feature as soon as possible
But the feature can be used by anyone interesting in protecting their privacy and security. It lets you revoke an individual app's access to just about anything, such as your camera or stuff stored on your iPhone. To block permissions from each app on your iPhone, start by opening the...
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
SFGate
Tips to Finding Success with YouTube Advertising
YouTube is a fantastic platform for businesses to reach out and connect with their target audience. With over 1.7 billion monthly visitors, it offers an incredible opportunity to build brand recognition and engage with new and existing customers. Moreover, in the U.S., 62% of users access YouTube daily - making...
YouTubers are making thousands with ChatGPT
Recently, the use of AI-powered language models such as ChatGPT has become increasingly popular for creating scripts for YouTube videos. These scripts are used for a variety of video formats, including those that are "faceless," meaning that the creator does not appear on camera.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
smallbiztrends.com
What Trends May Impact Small Businesses in 2023? Our Community Shares Their Answers
Utilizing trends can help your business stay relevant and get more efficient. However, not every trend will be relevant to your business. Here are some insights to consider from the online small business community, ranging from social media to app development. You can also find tips for analyzing trends and learning how to implement them into your operations in 2023.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required
Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
I might ditch Chrome for the new Arc browser — here's why
Arc is a new browser from the aptly named Browser Company, and it offers a different way of doing things that impressed me. Here's a peek at some of the cool features on offer.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
Washington Examiner
Industry argues Google doesn't monopolize advertising if print and TV are counted
Tech advocacy organizations are arguing that the court should reject the Justice Department's allegation that Google has monopolized digital advertising by making the case that the relevant market is not just online advertising but also print ads, television ads, and the like. Google, they say, is a much smaller player...
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
Comments / 0