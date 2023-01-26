ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations

Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online

The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
Android Police

Google wants to battle TikTok with 'applied AI' projects from Area 120

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The pure largess of Alphabet lends plenty of follow-up opportunities to stories like the axing of more than 12,000 jobs across its various properties. For one, we've seen proportionally deeper cuts to the team developing the up-and-coming Fuchsia OS as well as to projects at Google's Area 120 incubator. We're now learning of the Area 120 remnants that will be carried forward as well as the mounting of a potential offensive against the likes of Instagram and TikTok.
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
SFGate

Tips to Finding Success with YouTube Advertising

YouTube is a fantastic platform for businesses to reach out and connect with their target audience. With over 1.7 billion monthly visitors, it offers an incredible opportunity to build brand recognition and engage with new and existing customers. Moreover, in the U.S., 62% of users access YouTube daily - making...
Nick Davis

YouTubers are making thousands with ChatGPT

Recently, the use of AI-powered language models such as ChatGPT has become increasingly popular for creating scripts for YouTube videos. These scripts are used for a variety of video formats, including those that are "faceless," meaning that the creator does not appear on camera.
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
smallbiztrends.com

What Trends May Impact Small Businesses in 2023? Our Community Shares Their Answers

Utilizing trends can help your business stay relevant and get more efficient. However, not every trend will be relevant to your business. Here are some insights to consider from the online small business community, ranging from social media to app development. You can also find tips for analyzing trends and learning how to implement them into your operations in 2023.
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required

Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
makeuseof.com

How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
Washington Examiner

Industry argues Google doesn't monopolize advertising if print and TV are counted

Tech advocacy organizations are arguing that the court should reject the Justice Department's allegation that Google has monopolized digital advertising by making the case that the relevant market is not just online advertising but also print ads, television ads, and the like. Google, they say, is a much smaller player...
