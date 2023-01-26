ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville is transitioning from a business bust to a business boom. Last week the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced the area is officially going from “recovery” to “growth” mode and the numbers are there to prove this is the case. Some business...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Cardinal Stadium is now L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a meeting of significant importance at 12:00 PM EST today to discuss the rebranding of the iconic Cardinal Stadium. This is the second major meeting they have held in the past two months, following the first time in December when the hiring of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm was made official.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown Pike expansion in Jeffersonville moves forward with land acquisition

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A major Clark County road design is in the works and is expected to begin next year. Officials say Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville is in need of expansion. With roughly 15,000 cars a day traveling on the roadway, the street needs to be widened. Plans for the project were unveiled in Dec. 2021, after public feedback and planning.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/30

Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Gardening | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes The Garden Girl Whitney Powers to talk...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. No traffic injuries have been reported, but there have been multiple crashes throughout the area. Metro officials want residents to give themselves plenty of time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking the latest with the ice/sleet and snow potential as we move into the next 24-48 hours. Here is the video update as of 10AM ET.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS superintendent to share proposals for change to school start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Kentucky's largest school district believes it's time for a schedule change. JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the school district plans to roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. JCPS high schools start the day at 7:40...
LOUISVILLE, KY

