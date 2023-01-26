Read full article on original website
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
Savannah Black Heritage Festival returns for 34th year with in-person events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage is back with in-person events. This year’s theme is The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives. This is a special year for the festival because it is honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of civil rights giant and […]
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new marina restaurant is in the works for Savannah’s southside at Bell’s Landing. Parts of the foundation for the old restaurant and marina still remain at Bell’s Landing after a February 2006 fire left them destroyed. Now new life is planned for...
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
A sneak peek at the long range forecast for St. Patrick's Day 2023
The first month of 2023 is almost complete! That means we are just over 7 weeks away from the St. Patrick's Day parade in Savannah. This year the parade and celebration falls on a Friday. Even though we are still weeks away from the big day...the long range forecast is coming into focus.
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank
Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
City of Richmond Hill announces death of former mayor, Richard Davis
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Sunday, the City of Richmond Hill announced the death of its former mayor, Richard Davis. Mayor Davis was first elected to the Richmond Hill City Council in November 1979. He was elected mayor in 1989. In a Facebook post, the City of Richmond Hill...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Police: 43-year-old man struck, killed in Savannah while crossing the street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say one man is dead after being struck by a car. It happened Sunday morning at Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road. According to officers, Dominguez Habacuc, 43, was attempting to walk across Ogeechee when he was struck around...
Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
SSU Applicants : Coca-Cola United Pay It Forward Internship
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Students ages 18 and older who attend one of the 17 historically black colleges and universities in Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state footprint are encouraged to submit applications beginning Jan. 30, 2023, through April 2, 2023. Students must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at a participating HBCU to apply. Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs are:
Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-16 eastbound at I-516
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. I-16 eastbound at I-516 in Savannah is down to two lanes Monday morning because of a wreck. The lane closure has caused traffic to back up all the way to I-95. No word yet on whether there are any injuries.
