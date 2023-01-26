ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
SAVANNAH, GA
tourcounsel.com

Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia

Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Grice Connect

Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support

The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
MACON, GA
WJCL

A sneak peek at the long range forecast for St. Patrick's Day 2023

The first month of 2023 is almost complete! That means we are just over 7 weeks away from the St. Patrick's Day parade in Savannah. This year the parade and celebration falls on a Friday. Even though we are still weeks away from the big day...the long range forecast is coming into focus.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank

Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

SSU Applicants : Coca-Cola United Pay It Forward Internship

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Students ages 18 and older who attend one of the 17 historically black colleges and universities in Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state footprint are encouraged to submit applications beginning Jan. 30, 2023, through April 2, 2023. Students must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at a participating HBCU to apply. Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs are:
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-16 eastbound at I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. I-16 eastbound at I-516 in Savannah is down to two lanes Monday morning because of a wreck. The lane closure has caused traffic to back up all the way to I-95. No word yet on whether there are any injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy