inkfreenews.com
Warsaw FFA Advisor Nominated For 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA Advisor Jacob Riley has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award. The Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding agricultural educators in the state of Indiana. Students, fellow teachers, and other supporters had the opportunity to nominate their favorite agricultural teacher and summarize what makes them the best in Indiana. Riley was nominated for this award due to his passion for agriculture, FFA, and assisting students to find their career path.
Indiana State Police Announces Summer Camp Dates
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and Indiana Troopers Youth Services recently announced the dates for their 2023 ISP Summer Camps. Pioneer Camps (ages 11-14, by recommendation only) Mounds Park Camp: June 12-15 Lincoln Pioneer Camp: June 19-22 Mollenhour Camp: June 26-29 Law Camps (sixth, seventh and eighth grade) Anderson...
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
Indiana Lawmakers Roll Back School Choice Bill, Advance Student Literacy Initiatives
Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the state’s education scholarship accounts advanced 8-5 from the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg,...
Commerce Secretary Chambers At Chamber Dinner: State Economy Doing Well
WINONA LAKE — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the state’s economy is doing well. Chambers was the main speaker for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay interviewed Chambers in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake before an audience of about 530.
Hoosier Health Ranking Still Struggling
INDIANAPOLIS — A recent study conducted by Forbes Advisor shows Indiana health metrics remain on the wrong end of the scale. The publication says Indiana ranks No. 12 among the least healthy states. Forbes Advisor gave the Hoosier State a score of 67.59 out of 100. One hundred is...
Samaritan’s Purse Announces Operation Christmas Child Numbers
I am writing to thank area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
