Read full article on original website
Related
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Our Ultimate Wishlist of Movies We Want Made About Idaho
One of the greatest film genres of all time has to be horror movies. While I would agree it's difficult to love a horror movie so much that you watch it over and over again, there are a few classics out there that are worth the rewatch. But that's not...
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money Watch the...
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters
We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
People Refer To Potatoes As THIS And I’m Dying Laughing
When you live in Idaho, it comes with the territory that you're going to have to deal with a few lame potato jokes. Like it or not, people who aren't from Idaho still think its funny to make a random potato reference about our state. We get it. Idaho ships...
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Idaho Men & Women Confess What They Want For Valentine’s Day
Ah yes, Valentine's Day - a day where millions of people profess their love to their crush, their lover, their sidepiece, and yes, even their spouses. Every year, people try their best to create the perfect memory, give the perfect gift, or show their love in one way or another. But what do people really want for Valentine's Day?
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho
Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.
Idaho’s Most Historic Bed & Breakfast is 109 Years Old & as Popular as Ever
Idaho has some incredibly rich history and some unbelievable Airbnb, rentals and bed and breakfasts around the state. Before we get into the most historic Bed and Breakfast in the state, this adorable place was named the Most Charming Bed and Breakfast in Idaho. Explore Idaho's Most Charming Bed and...
Old Man Winter Hammers Idaho Drought
Let’s offer prayers for a couple more months of winter and some spring rains. Over the last two weeks, the drought plaguing Idaho has been in steady retreat. You may recall that a few weeks ago I was writing about the entire stretch of the southern state line was still in severe drought. Then there was improvement last week. There was an improvement in Owyhee County and in the east near Bear Lake. This week, there are parts of just five counties still under the severe designation. You can see the actual map by clicking here.
Very cold arctic temperatures roll in tonight
We currently see temperatures across the region only getting into the single digits for Sunday with wind chills already well below zero.
eastidahonews.com
Extremely cold wind chill expected Sunday and Monday in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be extremely cold Sunday evening and Monday morning in eastern Idaho due to the wind chill factor. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for nearly all of eastern Idaho. Throughout the region, the wind chill will drop temperatures to between -15 °F to -45 °F depending on where you live. The warning went into effect Sunday and continues through the night until Monday at noon.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0