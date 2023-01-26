ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

MIX 106

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Men & Women Confess What They Want For Valentine’s Day

Ah yes, Valentine's Day - a day where millions of people profess their love to their crush, their lover, their sidepiece, and yes, even their spouses. Every year, people try their best to create the perfect memory, give the perfect gift, or show their love in one way or another. But what do people really want for Valentine's Day?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists

It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
BOISE, ID
Ted Rivers

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Old Man Winter Hammers Idaho Drought

Let’s offer prayers for a couple more months of winter and some spring rains. Over the last two weeks, the drought plaguing Idaho has been in steady retreat. You may recall that a few weeks ago I was writing about the entire stretch of the southern state line was still in severe drought. Then there was improvement last week. There was an improvement in Owyhee County and in the east near Bear Lake. This week, there are parts of just five counties still under the severe designation. You can see the actual map by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Extremely cold wind chill expected Sunday and Monday in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be extremely cold Sunday evening and Monday morning in eastern Idaho due to the wind chill factor. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for nearly all of eastern Idaho. Throughout the region, the wind chill will drop temperatures to between -15 °F to -45 °F depending on where you live. The warning went into effect Sunday and continues through the night until Monday at noon.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting

Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
MIX 106

Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season

Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
IDAHO STATE
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

