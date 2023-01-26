ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM NAME-DROPPED IN ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ SKETCH

The town of Brenham was mentioned by name in a new comedy sketch performed this weekend on “Saturday Night Live”. The skit is a commercial from the imaginary King Brothers Toyota dealership, who is holding an overstock sale. The auto salesmen in the commercial are frustrated that their...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate

BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias. Deputies were notified around 3:30 p.m. of the shooting on County Road 117 near Highway 90. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Bryan and is in stable condition...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Brenham Police reveal details about discovered buried fetus at Hohlt Park

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police and the City of Brenham have provided an update on a buried fetus that was discovered at Hohlt Park on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police originally responded to a report at Hohlt Park around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses informed them about individuals who displayed "concerning" demeanor and behavior after emerging from the nearby woods and walking to the parking lot.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Mary Branch Assistant Principal awarded Assistant Principal of the Year by TEPSA

BRYAN, Texas — It was a surprising Thursday morning at Mary Branch Elementary School where they highlighted their assistant principal Jennifer Brenner. Brenner was named Assistant Principal of the Year, recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, or TEPSA. Bryan ISD board members, Mary Branch staff, friends, and even Brenner's mother Mrs. Janeth all gathered to surprise Brenner with the statewide award of recognition.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KAGS

Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
KAGS

KAGS

