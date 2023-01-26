Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM NAME-DROPPED IN ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ SKETCH
The town of Brenham was mentioned by name in a new comedy sketch performed this weekend on “Saturday Night Live”. The skit is a commercial from the imaginary King Brothers Toyota dealership, who is holding an overstock sale. The auto salesmen in the commercial are frustrated that their...
A new regional task force is being launched with the help of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office to help end human trafficking
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This past October, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now BCS received a $1.5 million grant to create a regional human trafficking taskforce, and now they are getting ready to launch the program. “Unbound Now BCS in partnership with the Brazos County Sheriffs...
Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD. According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. The...
List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31
BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays:. Normangee ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at...
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate
BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
Highway 6 shooting leaves two wounded in Navasota, Police report
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers. According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene. The conditions of the two that were shot have...
KBTX.com
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias. Deputies were notified around 3:30 p.m. of the shooting on County Road 117 near Highway 90. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Bryan and is in stable condition...
Brenham Police reveal details about discovered buried fetus at Hohlt Park
BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police and the City of Brenham have provided an update on a buried fetus that was discovered at Hohlt Park on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police originally responded to a report at Hohlt Park around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses informed them about individuals who displayed "concerning" demeanor and behavior after emerging from the nearby woods and walking to the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization. According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare...
Mary Branch Assistant Principal awarded Assistant Principal of the Year by TEPSA
BRYAN, Texas — It was a surprising Thursday morning at Mary Branch Elementary School where they highlighted their assistant principal Jennifer Brenner. Brenner was named Assistant Principal of the Year, recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, or TEPSA. Bryan ISD board members, Mary Branch staff, friends, and even Brenner's mother Mrs. Janeth all gathered to surprise Brenner with the statewide award of recognition.
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Navasota ISD student facing expulsion for picture with firearm on Navasota Jr. High grounds
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota ISD have revealed in a news release that a student could be facing expulsion after a picture taken with a firearm at Navasota Jr. High surfaced on social media. The school district reported that they were made aware of the photo late Wednesday night. Additionally,...
Texas A&M researchers are using multisensory virtual reality to help NASA astronauts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Researchers in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University are working with multisensory virtual reality to assist astronauts during their long-term missions. "The multi-sensory aspect we are looking at is non-traditional sensory modality. So in our particular case, we are looking at olfaction....
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
Sam Houston State online Master's programs recognized in 2023 Best Online Programs
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In a recent report from usnews.com on the best online programs, a number of online master's programs at Sam Houston State University were ranked highly in the United States. In total, over 1,800 colleges and universities were evaluated as a part of the assessment. Additionally, while...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0