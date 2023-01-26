Unlike any other Cirque du Soleil show: Corteo comes to Norfolk's Scope Arena

It's curtains up for a show full of flips, fun and excitement. Corteo by Cirque du Soleil opened Thursday night at Norfolk's Scope Arena.

Fifty-three performers from across the globe were warming up Thursday afternoon ahead of opening night for the Italian-inspired performance.

The artists will go through three or four wardrobe changes throughout the show. There are 2,500 costume pieces and plenty of stunts and adventures.

"We have chandeliers, so the girls are actually doing acrobatics on the chandeliers," said Alison Crawford, Corteo's artistic director. “The big bouncing beds. There’s lots of flying angels.”

Crawford has been with the company for 26 years.

Crawford said Corteo is a story about the passing of a clown named Mauro whose life is celebrated with a procession. It's a cross between a dream and the clown's reality.

"Mauro is the main character,” she said. “He is telling us his story, his celebration of his life. You get to meet all the people he worked with, he was in love with.

Crawford said it's a production that will evoke hopefulness.

"It’s joyous; it’s funny,” Crawford said. “It’s for the family. It’s an endearing show. You will feel things watching this show. It’s colorful. It’s dynamic. The music is fantastic. We’ve got live musicians and of course, the fabulous acrobatics."

Crawford said Corteo is unlike any other Cirque du Soleil show.

“You have to come and see this show,” she said. “It’s really moving and it’s great for the family, so the kids laugh. There’s lots of moments for children and adults. It’s magic.”

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. Visit SevenVenues.com for more information.

