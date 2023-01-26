(Jefferson County) Five people were injured in two separate accidents Sunday in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says the first one happened on Route A at Pioneer Road when a Ford F-350 turned into the path of another truck. Zachary O’neal of Cadet was seriously injured in that accident, while Amy Morgan of Cadet and Charles Voigt of Hillsboro sustained moderate injuries.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO