Mountain Democrat
Ski and board hits the slopes
After too much snow one week and then too much wind the next, competitive skiers and snowboarders from El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools were finally able to take their races to Sierra-at-Tahoe Friday, Jan. 27. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation...
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Jan. 12-18
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:51 p.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old man allegedly driving on a revoked license on Highway 50. 12:35 p.m. An assault was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:26 p.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant on Fair Lane.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 30
Congratulation to Kevin Zhang of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the fall 2022 Miami University Dean’s List. Zhan is earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Congratulations to the following local students who made the Fall 2022 Oregon State University Honor Roll: Cameron Park — Nicole G. Brown, Julie D. Caplan and Hailey M. Harris; Coloma — Cassidy G. Rubin; Diamond Springs — Anthony L. Barkley; El Dorado — Courtney M. Wagnon; El Dorado Hills — Roxlynn Beecher, Erik Billquist, Lily L. Chan, Griffin R. Gould, Julia M. Hewitt, Tyler J. Honnold, Ava K. Loge, Briella M. Miesner, Gabriel J. Rivera, Jacquelyn A. Sansone, Samantha G. Short, Enrique M. Soto and Alexander C. Uribe; Lotus — Bailey M. Greco; Placerville — Joel Gilger and Lindsay E. Scales; Pollock Pines — Kenji Mowrey and Joshua J. Sweeney; Rescue — Erin B. Whelihan.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
Mountain Democrat
Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow in the basin resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting great business and is trying to push people to come up midweek in order to avoid long lines and delayed wait times.
Child hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Calaveras County
(KTXL) — A vehicle collision with a tree near Valley Springs sent a small child and another person from Stockton to the hospital on Friday night, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire. The collision happened around 2 a.m. along Highway 26 near lower Double Springs Road about three miles east of Valley Springs. The child and […]
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Jan. 18-20
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 39-year-old woman suspected of giving false identification to an officer on Mt. Aukum Road in the Pleasant Valley area. She was later released on $3,000 bail. Jan. 19.
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
Mountain Democrat
Food bank hosts charities throughout El Dorado County
More than 25 emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, youth and senior outreach organizations gathered Jan. 19 at the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s distribution center in Cameron Park to discuss the county’s emergency food assistance network and a plan for assisting the county’s at-risk residents. Food...
Mountain Democrat
‘Margaret Crocker’ visits the El Dorado Chapter DAR
Monthly meetings of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution always include discussions such as an update regarding chapter projects, new opportunities in the community and a special speaker whose subject might be related to a wide range of topics such as societal needs and historical or current events.
Crash on Interstate 80 leaves one dead, one injured
(KTXL) — One person died and one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred around 12:45 early Sunday morning. One person died and another was injured and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according […]
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
Tesla ‘spontaneously' caught fire on highway in Sacramento County: officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged a Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County
(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
Mountain Democrat
County asks for input on website redesign
A website survey posted by El Dorado County officials Thursday seeks input from county residents on how they prefer to receive information and what types of information they find the most important, as well as on how the website looks and functions. El Dorado County Director of Communications and Outreach...
Mountain Democrat
Michael Atwell
Michael Neal Atwell died after a short illness in Folsom, Calif., December 23. He was surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Olin and Janice Atwell and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. when he was 6 years old. The family later moved to Burlingame, Calif. where Mike graduated from Burlingame High. He attended San Jose State and the College of San Mateo before graduating from San Francisco State. The College of San Mateo was where he met the love of his life, his wife Barbara. He attended Hastings School of Law and after graduation and passing the bar, he joined the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. He was then hired by the San Francisco Public Defenders Office. Life long fans of the Lake Tahoe area, Mike and Barbara decided to move their family to the South Shore in the early 70s where Mike went into private practice. In his long and successful career that he loved so much, Mike would be a county conflict attorney, assistant DA and assistant public defender for El Dorado County. He was active with the law library, Sunrise Kiwanis and the local theater and arts community including being a founding member of the Tallac Association. Mike had recently retired from his dream job as the District Attorney of Alpine County, Calif.
mymotherlode.com
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Mountain Democrat
EDSO headquarters to be named for D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
