Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
KBI working to ID man found dead in Wamego home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas. Just after 1 p.m., on Sunday, a man called 911 after...
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
Kan. man indicted for armed robbery of Missouri bank
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Manhattan man hospitalized after car strikes guardrail
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday in Riley County. A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Williams, 24, of Manhattan was westbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near South Seth Child Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The car struck...
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Marco Michael-Morales, Probation violation, Arrested 1/27. Timothy Smith, Interference with law enforcement...
Car dragged 8 miles on Kan. highway before the semi driver noticed
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that sent a woman to the hospital just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. According to Leawood Police, a Kia compact vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman traveled southbound through a red light at State Line Road just off Interstate 435.
Student accused of bomb threat at Kansas middle school
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 497 in Lawrence investigated a bomb threat at West Middle School, 2700 Harvard Road in Lawrence. Officials indicated there was a written threat left on a technology device Wednesday. Officers, along with the ATF's Explosive Detection Unit, searched the entire...
2 dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
Sheriff's Deputies respond to rollover accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 11700 block of Burley Hill Road for a single vehicle non-injury accident at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Rodrick Atkins, Ogden, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his 2006 Ford Ranger due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle rolled over and was later removed from the scene by Buds Wrecker Service.
Fundraiser will support Geary County Fire Explorer Post 343
Biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, juice & coffee will all be available during a fundraiser breakfast to benefit the Geary County Fire Explorers Post 343. It will go from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 45 at 201 E. 4th Street in Junction City. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 & under.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
