4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
wpde.com
Large North Carolina district backs off early-start calendar
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina's largest school systems has backed off an academic calendar for next year that would have openly defied a state law that directs when classes can start and end. The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind a 2023-24 school...
wpde.com
Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
wpde.com
"Horrific, shocking": SC officials respond to release of Tyre Nichols body cam footage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies are speaking out in response to the release of body cam footage Friday that shows a brutal confrontation between Tyre Nichols and five Memphis police officers. ***WARNING*** The following footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. WATCH THE...
wpde.com
6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies: Police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPDE) — One of the twin boys at the center of an AMBER Alert in Ohio last month has died. Police told WSYX that officers were called to Ky'air Thomas' home for a medical emergency late Saturday night. Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were in their...
wpde.com
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
wpde.com
Abortion access in NC: Democrats propose more protections while Republicans seek limits
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic state lawmakers in Buncombe County have joined together with other local lawmakers throughout North Carolina in support of abortion access. The state Democratic Caucus has introduced a bill that would “in essence” protect abortion access by codifying Roe v. Wade into state law....
wpde.com
Dense fog in the Pee Dee, Border Belt and Coast
Plenty of dense fog as you head out this morning, allow yourself some extra time for your morning commute.
wpde.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 6: Jury to hear from more witnesses
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new week begins in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday with more witness testimonies focused on the night of the murders of Alex's wife and son, Maggie and Paul. On Friday, the jury heard from...
wpde.com
Tax identification theft and how to protect self against scammers: SCDCA
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges consumers to be aware of scammers during tax season. 37 South Carolinians reported being victims of tax ID theft in 2022, and 33 said someone had used their Social Security number to file. SCDCA provided tips to help protect your personal...
