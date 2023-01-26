ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socastee, SC

wpde.com

Large North Carolina district backs off early-start calendar

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina's largest school systems has backed off an academic calendar for next year that would have openly defied a state law that directs when classes can start and end. The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind a 2023-24 school...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wpde.com

6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies: Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPDE) — One of the twin boys at the center of an AMBER Alert in Ohio last month has died. Police told WSYX that officers were called to Ky'air Thomas' home for a medical emergency late Saturday night. Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were in their...
DAYTON, OH
wpde.com

LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 6: Jury to hear from more witnesses

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new week begins in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday with more witness testimonies focused on the night of the murders of Alex's wife and son, Maggie and Paul. On Friday, the jury heard from...
wpde.com

Tax identification theft and how to protect self against scammers: SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges consumers to be aware of scammers during tax season. 37 South Carolinians reported being victims of tax ID theft in 2022, and 33 said someone had used their Social Security number to file. SCDCA provided tips to help protect your personal...

