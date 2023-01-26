Read full article on original website
SFGate
California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California's Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs' attorneys said Monday. Under the terms of...
SFGate
Settlement ends police brutality suit in Ohio's largest city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Ohio's largest city have reached a $225,000 settlement with a man who said police officers used improper force during a 2017 arrest. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the deal with Timothy Davis. As part of the settlement, neither the city nor the officers admitted to any wrongdoing.
