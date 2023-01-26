Read full article on original website
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
WINKNEWS.com
Information about suspect wanted after attempted murder in DeSoto County
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the person or people responsible for a shooting on Sunday. Deputies say they found someone who had been shot in the back near SE Hillsborough Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The sheriff’s...
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Burglar is on the loose in Lehigh Acres for a residential burglary
Lehigh acres is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary that happened on Jan. 18
Man injured in Immokalee shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor gets brick at memorial for fallen law enforcement
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:41d5cc78d201581c1bc66110 Player Element ID: 6319507576112. On Monday, a brick was added to the memorial for fallen law enforcement officers in remembrance of Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor. There are...
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
police1.com
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
Mysuncoast.com
Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Body found in lake area in Immokalee Monday evening
A body was found in a lake area near the Jubilation Community in Immokalee Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the dead body was found near the apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee. Investigators are at the scene of the possible drowning. Law enforcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Seriously injured 27 year old airlifted to hospital after Charlotte County crash
A crash, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday in Charlotte County led to a seriously injured 27-year-old man getting airlifted to a hospital. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 27-year-old man from Fort Myers, was in the outside lane driving north on I-75 near mile marker 153.
LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash.
Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five vehicles caught fire early Tuesday morning on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Three vehicles were engulfed, and the two others sustained minor damage, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal...
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
