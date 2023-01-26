ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Dunbar star wide receiver TJ Abrams commits to Florida State

By Jaron May
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3LQU_0kShgsa600

FORT MYERS, Fla. — College commitment day can be a career-altering moment for football players. That special day was Thursday for Dunbar’s Tawaski “TJ” Abrams. The four-star wide receiver announced live on NBC2 his commitment to Florida State.

Abrams is the highest-rated recruit in Southwest Florida in the class of 2024. The current high school junior received 23 Division I scholarship offers, one of which came from the reigning national champions, Georgia. Abrams then cut his list down to his top eight. Those schools were Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida A&M, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

With all of that high-level attraction, Abrams decided to stay close to home and become a Seminole — achieving a lifelong dream.

“FSU has always been a dream school of mine. It just felt right to go there,” Abrams said. “They already set the expectations high for everyone and I’m trying to be a part of that.”

“Leave a legacy at FSU. That’s the goal,” Abrams added. “The main goal — to go up there and ball.”

Abrams is the ninth commit in FSU’s class of 2024. He joins a talented group that currently ranks first in the ACC and fourth in the country.

Abrams still has another year to go at Dunbar. So, Southwest Florida will get to see plenty of the speedy wideout in the Fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation

In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy