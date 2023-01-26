Dunbar star wide receiver TJ Abrams commits to Florida State

FORT MYERS, Fla. — College commitment day can be a career-altering moment for football players. That special day was Thursday for Dunbar’s Tawaski “TJ” Abrams. The four-star wide receiver announced live on NBC2 his commitment to Florida State.

Abrams is the highest-rated recruit in Southwest Florida in the class of 2024. The current high school junior received 23 Division I scholarship offers, one of which came from the reigning national champions, Georgia. Abrams then cut his list down to his top eight. Those schools were Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida A&M, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

With all of that high-level attraction, Abrams decided to stay close to home and become a Seminole — achieving a lifelong dream.

“FSU has always been a dream school of mine. It just felt right to go there,” Abrams said. “They already set the expectations high for everyone and I’m trying to be a part of that.”

“Leave a legacy at FSU. That’s the goal,” Abrams added. “The main goal — to go up there and ball.”

Abrams is the ninth commit in FSU’s class of 2024. He joins a talented group that currently ranks first in the ACC and fourth in the country.

Abrams still has another year to go at Dunbar. So, Southwest Florida will get to see plenty of the speedy wideout in the Fall.