'It was a normal day' | Parents pleased with first day back at Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On January 6, police say a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner. She is recovering at home after being shot in the chest. No one has been charged in the incident at this time. More than three weeks later, Richneck Elementary School...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road.
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Virginia Beach police respond to barricade situation on Decathlon Drive
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) responded to a barricade situation on Decathlon Drive Monday night and continue to investigate Tuesday morning. The department tweeted about the situation at 12:15 a.m. "There is a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive as...
Hampton chief on seeing Nichols' deadly arrest video: 'That will never be us'
During the rally, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot called for justice and accountability, saying the footage showing Nichols being beat up should not have happened.
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection to homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a homicide investigation that started as a car crash that took place earlier this month in the Witchduck area.
3 men shot on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night. According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two injured men. Police said one of the victim's injuries...
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
WAVY News 10
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband
The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Man seriously hurt after Newport News shooting, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Sunday night, police say. According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been...
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
WAVY News 10
Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
13News Now
