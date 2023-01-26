Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fight investigation ends with DWI arrest
A Jonesboro woman was arrested following the investigation of a fight call at the Sundown Tavern late Wednesday night. Officers responded to Sundown where the complainant said he did not wish to press charges but wanted the individuals banned from returning to the business. He said he was called racially charged slurs by the driver and occupant of a red Toyota Camry.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says Northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
KSLA
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the shooting that happened on Sugar Lane, the community gathered in abundance for a prayer vigil on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. The community came together to extend their hearts and show love to the family affected in the incident. Tabatha Taylor,...
KSLA
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A math teacher/coach at a Caddo Parish school has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him using foul and demeaning language in the classroom surfaced on social media. A representative with the school system released a statement Friday, Jan. 27. STATEMENT FROM CADDO...
Comments / 0