De Soto Parish, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Fight investigation ends with DWI arrest

A Jonesboro woman was arrested following the investigation of a fight call at the Sundown Tavern late Wednesday night. Officers responded to Sundown where the complainant said he did not wish to press charges but wanted the individuals banned from returning to the business. He said he was called racially charged slurs by the driver and occupant of a red Toyota Camry.
JONESBORO, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
SHREVEPORT, LA

