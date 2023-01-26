Great Barrington Housing Subcommittee suggests tax exemption for owners of affordable year-round rental housing

Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
HWW customers issue letter of demand through Boston law firm
Great Barrington — An attorney representing 10 Housatonic Water Works customers issued a demand letter to the company on Wednesday, January 25. A copy of the letter was sent to The Berkshire Edge by Debra Herman, one of the customers represented by the law firm McGregor, Legere & Stevens of Boston.
therealdeal.com
How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings
As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: How did Berkshire County become a destination?
Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st Century. Since shortly after the last passenger train left...
Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says
Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports. Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
iBerkshires.com
Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
Seeking to keep it relevant, new owners of Bousquet Mountain revamp ski area first opened in 1932
PITTSFIELD — After a miserable stretch of warm and rainy weather, temperatures dropped just before the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and allowed Bousquet Mountain to finally start replenishing its ski slopes. “For 60 hours in a row we have been making snow,” said Kevin McMillan, the...
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
therealdeal.com
Lego letting go of Connecticut office
Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
Manchester contractor faces $375K in OSHA fines after employee dies in trench collapse
A Manchester contractor faces more than $375,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it failed to provide legally required safeguards and ensure they were in place to prevent trench collapses that contributed to the death of an employee.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Hot Plate Brewing Co opens; Williams College hosts author Imani Perry; Pamela Means show; North Adams’ FIRST Friday; Experimental animation screening at the Clark; The Art of Storytelling exhibition
Pittsfield’s new Hot Plate Brewing Co will open to customers on Thursday. Pittsfield— Hot Plate Brewing Co., a Latina-owned business based in Downtown Pittsfield, will celebrate their soft launch on Thursday, February 2 at 4 p.m., and will be offering six beers on tap, with more to follow over the coming weeks. In addition to their own craft beers, the company will be offering NA beers, wine, cider, hard seltzers, soft drinks, as well as light snacks and small plates.
