Senior Bowl Targets to Watch That Should Be on the Saints Radar
The Senior Bowl is in full swing. All. The Saints have been no stranger to finding talent from this event that showcases some of the best college has to offer for the upcoming draft. One of the things that's really appreciated ahead of the week is that executive director Jim Nagy tweeted out that every team will be meeting with all 125 players this week, so we don't have to act like these are exclusive.
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the opportunity for revenge has presented itself for Sunday. Coming into town are the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that faced Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game just a year ago. After the Chiefs got out to a commanding lead in the first half of that matchup, Joe Burrow and company came storming back and pulled off an improbable victory to advance to the Super Bowl. That ended the Chiefs' season on a sour note, and they'll be looking to avoid a similar fate this time around.
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor Brush Off Trash Talk Between Bengals and Chiefs Following Loss in AFC Title Game
CINCINNATI — There was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City ultimately won 23-20. Not only advancing to Super Bowl LVII, but earning the right to talk plenty of trash after winning the conference title. "It was a heavyweight...
NFL Salary Cap to See a Significant Increase in 2023
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million per squad. The amount is a new record for the league, up from the previous record of $208.2 million per team in 2022. A Covid adjustment of $182.5 million in 2021 caused several drastic moves by teams throughout the league. It had been the first time in NFL history that the salary cap had been lowered from the previous year. The NFL cap was $198.2 million in 2020 and $188.2 million in 2019.
Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Twin Brother Making Move to NFL
In an interesting development, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry's brother Adam is making a move to the NFL. According to a report, Adam Berry is going to join the personnel department with the Philadelphia Eagles organization. Currently, Adam is a managing director at Goldman Sachs, but is making the move...
Steelers Have Secret Weapon Who Built the Eagles Super Bowl Team
PITTSBURGH -- It's not totally known where Andy Weidl sits in the pecking order with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. He's obviously high up, but how far below Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan does he fall?. If the Steelers were smart, which they are, they'll look at...
Former Wolverine Gets A Shot At Playing In The Rose Bowl Tonight
Michigan fans will get one more shot to see punter Brad Robbins wearing the winged helmet tonight, as he'll compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. For Robbins, the game takes place as a special venue if you're a Michigan fan - the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why Ashton Sanders Expects to Make More Strides This Spring
Editor’s Note: This is Part 11 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
