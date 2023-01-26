ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLKY.com

UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
WLKY.com

Highlands neighborhood thanks LMPD for making the area safer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department officers were recognized for their work keeping the Highlands community safe. Violent crime in the Highlands was down by more than 80% last year. On Sunday, Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong and the District 8 Advisory Board held an event at The Bellwether...
WLKY.com

After nearly 5 years, UofL's football stadium gets a new name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville board of trustees has decided on a new naming rights sponsor for the football stadium. Watch the announcement in the player above. UofL has entered a 20-year agreement with L&N Federal Credit Union. The stadium will be called L&N Federal Credit Union...
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Council interviews candidates for vacant seat in District 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight candidates went before Louisville Metro Council Monday to interview for a vacant seat in west Louisville. The hopefuls were called one at a time to sit before council members. Each was allowed to make an opening statement, followed by a 10-minute interview and finally a closing statement by the candidate.
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
WLKY.com

UofL football releases schedule for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football may have ended in December for the University of Louisville, but the Cards are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. UofL released its schedule for the upcoming season after the ACC announced its conference schedule on Monday night. UofL will play seven home games and five games on the road.
WLKY.com

Kosair Shriners hold 98th annual circus at Broadbent Arena

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 98th annual Kosair Shrine Circus rolled into Broadbent Arena this weekend. Families got to enjoy acrobats, jugglers and clowns. Organizers say the all-new production is not possible without the Shriners volunteering and the support from the community. "The Shriners that volunteer out here are tired....
