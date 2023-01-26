Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Leaders plan to make changes along stretch of Frankfort Avenue to improve safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers who frequent Frankfort Avenue can expect changes soon; ones that transportation officials say will make it safer. “When you have more lanes than the cars need, you get bad behavior, you get speeding, you get sideswipes,” said Dirk Gowin, Transportation Division Manager, Louisville Metro Public Works.
WLKY.com
Brrrrrr! 2023 Louisville Polar Plunge raising funds to support Special Olympics of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost time for the 2023 Louisville Polar Plunge. The event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics of Kentucky, is happening Feb. 25 at Main Event in Middletown. It's 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and there will be a costume contest...
WLKY.com
Highlands neighborhood thanks LMPD for making the area safer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department officers were recognized for their work keeping the Highlands community safe. Violent crime in the Highlands was down by more than 80% last year. On Sunday, Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong and the District 8 Advisory Board held an event at The Bellwether...
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project to grow Animal Ambassador Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was on hand Saturday morning to help break ground on the zoo's latest construction project. The zoo is making renovations to the MetaZoo facility and creating new office spaces. The renovations will establish new holding areas on site at the zoo that...
WLKY.com
After nearly 5 years, UofL's football stadium gets a new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville board of trustees has decided on a new naming rights sponsor for the football stadium. Watch the announcement in the player above. UofL has entered a 20-year agreement with L&N Federal Credit Union. The stadium will be called L&N Federal Credit Union...
WLKY.com
New report gives recommendations to address teacher shortage in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's teacher shortage is getting worse, and new recommendations came out on Monday in an effort to fix the problem. The state lawmaker who chairs the House Education Committee says he'll file a bill to tackle the issue. It remains to be seen what will be...
WLKY.com
American Printing House will begin project to renovate campus, expand museum this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Printing House on Frankfort Avenue is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. "The story of the printing house starts in 1858," said Micheal Hudson, American Printing House Museum director. Hudson said the museum was made in response to the first publication of the braille...
WLKY.com
UofL men's basketball team hold meet and greet with patients at Brown Cancer Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the University of Louisville men's basketball team took some time on Monday to reach out to people battling cancer. Kenny Payne, his coaching staff and El Ellis visited patients at UofL's Brown Cancer Center and signed autographs. This coincides with the Coaches Versus Cancer...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council interviews candidates for vacant seat in District 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight candidates went before Louisville Metro Council Monday to interview for a vacant seat in west Louisville. The hopefuls were called one at a time to sit before council members. Each was allowed to make an opening statement, followed by a 10-minute interview and finally a closing statement by the candidate.
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
WLKY.com
UofL football releases schedule for 2023 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College football may have ended in December for the University of Louisville, but the Cards are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. UofL released its schedule for the upcoming season after the ACC announced its conference schedule on Monday night. UofL will play seven home games and five games on the road.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WLKY.com
Kosair Shriners hold 98th annual circus at Broadbent Arena
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 98th annual Kosair Shrine Circus rolled into Broadbent Arena this weekend. Families got to enjoy acrobats, jugglers and clowns. Organizers say the all-new production is not possible without the Shriners volunteering and the support from the community. "The Shriners that volunteer out here are tired....
WLKY.com
LMPD and city leaders meet with Highlands community amid spike in violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department and other city leaders met with community members to discuss the recent spike in crime in the Highlands. It was standing room only inside the meeting room at the Highlands-Shelby Park library branch inside Mid-City Mall where the meeting was held. "We're...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
