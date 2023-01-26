Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Jamie Refusing To Sit For Second Deposition After Being Accused Of Evading Questions
Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has objected to his daughter’s legal team’s demand he sits for another deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie has asked the court to deny a motion brought by Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart. In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for...
Cops Called To Britney Spears' Home For Wellness Check After She Deletes Instagram: Report
Britney Spears' fans were in fear for the pop star's safety after her Instagram account recently disappeared, prompting a call to the cops for authorities to check on her at home to see if she was in danger. A law enforcement source confirmed to a news outlet that Spears deleted her Instagram account within the last 12 hours.And while Spears has done this many times in the past, her fans believed that this time indicated that she was in trouble, leading them to call the Ventura Co. Sheriff's Office. 'I DON'T KNOW IF SHE'D BE ALIVE': JAMIE SPEARS BELIEVES HE...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Anxious Twitter employees sobbed in the company's bathrooms the night Elon Musk's takeover went through as they feared for their jobs
A Twitter program manager told Insider that layoff fears a week after Musk's takeover "led to a lot of panic within the workforce."
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals the results of her facial feminization surgery in a 'Swan Lake' and Old Hollywood-inspired video
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney became one of the most recognizable faces on the platform after her series documenting every day of "being a girl" went viral.
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources
Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
NME
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Britney Spears Is Reportedly Not A Happy Camper About Her Fans Calling The Police
After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account, some fans called the police to go check on her.
Martha Stewart Under Fire For Insisting Her Ageless Skin Is From Facials & Pilates: 'There's No Way'
Facials, pilates... and plastic surgery? Social media users are putting Martha Stewart on blast after the celebrity chef took to Instagram with a series of snaps showing off her nearly perfect skin and claimed it was from an excellent skincare routine, an alcohol-free month and exercising multiple times a week."Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!" Stewart captioned the close-up picture on Sunday, January 30, which featured...
Rick Ross says he would never ride in a Tesla because he fears the self-driving car could take him to the authorities against his will
"I'm not gonna say I won't have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla," Ross told his followers on Instagram.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2