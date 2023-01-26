Read full article on original website
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Donald Trump's Latest Lawsuit Could Cost Him Dearly
The former president filed a multimillion dollar suit against Bob Woodward in same month he was sanctioned over "frivolous" 2016 election lawsuits.
RNC Brings Pillow Guy And His Outrageous Election Conspiracy Theories Into The Fold
Mike Lindell, once photographed at Trump’s White House holding a document discussing “martial law,” is being welcomed by the RNC for his marketing expertise.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Donald Trump Roughed Up on Twitter for Comparing Himself to Al Capone: ‘Peak Dementia in Action’
Former President Donald Trump compared himself to the late gangster Al Capone in a Truth Social post about law-enforcement investigations – and over on Twitter, critics went to the mattresses. “Because of the Weaponization, Targeting, and Unprecedented Harassment, I believe that I have more lawyers working for me on...
Donald Trump's 2024 Chances Slashed by Bookmaker After South Carolina Rally
The former president held his first official 2024 rally in Columbia over the weekend, which has given his campaign a much needed boost.
Top Arizona election official requests investigation of Kari Lake for potential law violation
The top election official in Arizona has asked the state's attorney general to investigate Republican Kari Lake, who lost her 2022 gubernatorial bid, for potentially violating state law by publishing voter signatures on her Twitter account.
Kevin McCarthy Fact Checked With Trump's Massive Addition to National Debt
The former president added nearly 25 percent to the national debt during his four years in office.
MSNBC
Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know
At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s Hypocrisy Gets The Game Show Treatment In New Spoof
"The Daily Show" mocked the Texan's partisan takes on classified material improperly stored by Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
msn.com
Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat
Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump VP for Shallow Reason: Ex-Pence Aide
Greene is reportedly keen on being Trump's next running mate, and is being considered alongside the likes of Kristi Noem and Elise Stefanik.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: A granite cold reception for Trump?
Former President Donald Trump heads to South Carolina and New Hampshire on Saturday, and NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports that some Granite State Republicans are not excited about his candidacy, especially after Trump-aligned candidates lost both House seats and the state’s Senate race last year. GOP Gov. Chris...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Hopes of Removing Ilhan Omar Appear Dashed
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had hoped to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, but a fresh GOP rebellion may have put paid to that.
