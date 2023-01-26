Jan. 6 Committee failed to hold social media companies to account for their role in the Capitol attack, staffers and witnesses say

Read full article on original website
Marcus Doxtad
5d ago
Hey the Dems colluded with big tech! Why would they fix it? All Elon bought and is reversing path lmfao! That’s why…
Reply(1)
7
Christine Douglas
5d ago
This Jan 6th crap is nothing compared to months of destruction and crimes the Dems and Company did. Get over it and move on.
Reply
4
Melvin Yocum
3d ago
That's Cheney and her false reports and statements..to blame trump and where are the videos showing FBI AND DOJ agents letting people through the barriers.
Reply
2
Related
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
News outlets raced to publish Trump's lawsuit against Woodward. Experts say the suit 'has no legal merit whatsoever'
News organizations are still struggling over how to cover Donald Trump.
Ex-publisher of National Enquirer set to meet with prosecutors investigating Trump
David Pecker, the former head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said, indicating the probe is escalating.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen shares whether he believes Donald Trump will face repercussions over New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Top Ukrainian security official says Russia preparing for 'maximum escalation' in the war
Russia is gearing up for a "maximum escalation" of the war in Ukraine, potentially as soon as the next few weeks, according to a top Ukrainian national security official.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
A simple way Biden could stop this drama and ignore the debt limit
Washington is on the type of dramatic collision course on which some politicians thrive. President Joe Biden has the power to end this debate and move on, according to one line of thinking. Why is he unwilling to try it?
Biden zeroes in on the newly powerful House GOP as a threat to the rebounding economy
President Joe Biden is fine-tuning his argument for reelection in an intensive stretch of travel and fundraising, homing in on the newly powerful House GOP as a threat to the rebounding economy as the pieces of his expected campaign come together.
McCarthy announces top House lawyer as fights over Biden probes shape up
The lawyer who will lead the court fights mounted by the newly GOP-controlled House of Representatives is a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and "seasoned litigator" with years of experience at the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.
Trump- and Meadows-backed House candidate agrees to plead guilty to accepting illegal campaign contribution
Lynda Bennett, who was backed by then-President Donald Trump and Mark Meadows in her run for the latter's former House seat in North Carolina, has agreed to plead guilty to accepting an illegal campaign contribution during the 2020 primary election cycle, court filings show.
Former Wagner commander describes brutality and incompetence on the frontline
A former Wagner mercenary says the brutality he witnessed in Ukraine ultimately pushed him to defect, in an exclusive CNN interview on Monday.
'The enemy is always looking for us': Hidden in the forest, Ukraine's drone operators are crucial to the eastern battle
The pine forests near the city of Kreminna have become one of the hottest combat zones in the war in eastern Ukraine. Almost every weapon seems to be at work here -- but perhaps the most important is the smallest: the reconnaissance drone.
First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
What ex-Putin aide says about Putin's recent behavior
Russian political analyst and former speechwriter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abbas Gallyamov, dissects the president's behavior and what could be coming next.
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
In a CNN exclusive, former Wagner mercenary Andrei Medvedev tells CNN's Anderson Cooper about how the brutality he witnessed led him to defect.
Biden's message to McCarthy ahead of critical White House meeting: Show me your plan
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's position that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are not on the table in exchange for a debt ceiling increase has drawn skepticism from his primary negotiating partner: The White House.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 11