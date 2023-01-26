ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Old Point Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.1 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

