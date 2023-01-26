Read full article on original website
Related
Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
Big Walnut facing big changes in school bus routes, driver shortage cited
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents and students will have to deal with new bus routes beginning Wednesday in the Big Walnut school district in Delaware County. The superintendent said a shortage of school bus drivers is forcing the change. "No one wants to make this change in January," Big...
Columbus faith, city leaders pushing to unify community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faith and city leaders are pushing to create change and unify the community in the process. In light of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis following an incident with police, community leaders in Columbus are coming together in a united front. Police, pastors and...
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
Faith leaders looking to provide assistance to teens facing charges in juvenile court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teens with cases in the juvenile court system could soon be assigned to local churches to fulfill court-ordered service hours. "I think it takes all of us to bring change," Pastor Frederick Lamarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church said, "I just think the kids are crying out, and asking for someone to show them something different, something better."
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
Columbus City Council to proclaim February 3 National Wear Red Day
The American Heart Association wants to spread awareness for cardiovascular disease in the U.S. and Columbus City Council is set to help them spread the word. At their meeting on Monday, Council will proclaim February 3 to be National Wear Red Day for the city, calling on the community to wear red and call attention to cardiovascular disease.
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
Columbus Weather: Dry but cold week ahead, be careful of slippery areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Be on the lookout for a few slick spots Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be below normal and wind chills will be frigid. At least we are dry most of this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Pike and Scioto Counties until noon Tuesday....
Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
Mayor Ginther wagers ice cream on Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports gambling has been legal in Ohio since the beginning of this month, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is getting in on it, just not with money. "I'm going to put out a wager to Mayor Lucas, a good friend of mine," Mayor Ginther said. "I think a little Jeni's ice cream for his favorite Kansas City BBQ sounds like a great wager."
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
Two injured in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
Columbus gas prices rise over 10 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have increased over 10 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Central Ohio have risen 10.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60 today. Prices in Columbus are 58.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 49.4 cents...
Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
Alleged robbery caught on camera at local Pizza Hut, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.
Columbus Weather: Sunny this weekend with rain on the way.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Dry & mild. High 46. SUNDAY: Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Still mild. High 45. We’ll stay dry Saturday with occasional sunshine, and highs in the mid 40s. Rain moves in overnight and will stick around for...
Empowering women, celebrating natural hairstyles during CROWN Act Hair Story event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Saturday, the Department of Neighborhoods and the City of Columbus’ Commission on Black Girls (COBG) hosted the 2023 CROWN Act Celebration at COSI. The CROWN Act: Hair Story Event was a celebration supporting and admiring natural hairstyles and cultural expression. "It's a celebration...
