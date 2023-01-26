Read full article on original website
Hunter Harvest for Charity held their 41st Annual Men’s Night Out Charity Banquet
This weekend at the A-Plex in Alpena, the Hunters Harvest for Charity held their annual banquet event for the year, Friday night, and it was a sold out crowd. Mark Boyke, President of Hunters Harvest for Charity, said, “Well, this is our 41st Annual Men’s Night Out Hunters Harvest for Charity banquet. We did miss two years because of COVID, but now we’re back at it, we’re operating on eight cylinders tonight, and we’re ready to give money away.”
ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Fall to Mid Michigan
ALPENA, MI- Saturday’s home double header was not to kind to the Lumberjacks of Alpena Community College. The Mid Michigan College Lakers came in and rolled to victories in both boys and girls play. The afternoon started with the girls and it was a blistering first half for the...
Boil Water Advisor for The Charter Township of Alpena
A Boil Water Advisory has gone into effect for the Charter Township of Alpena on M-32, west of Lake Winyah Road. This is a precautionary advisory due to a water booster pump malfunction, which caused a loss of water pressure. The malfunction happened Saturday the 28th, and precautionary measures are being advised. The problem is anticipated to be fixed by tomorrow, January 30th. The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until tests show that water quality meets the states drinking water standards, and those affected will be advised when the advisory has been lifted.
Cocoa Crawl takes over Downtown Alpena
The cold weather didn’t stop local businesses and customers from participating in the Cocoa Crawl in Downtown Alpena Saturday. Kady Gehrke, the Marketing & Outreach Coordinator for the Alpena Downtown Development Authority, said “I believe it actually originally came from Laura Shear, who owns and runs Rusty Petunias. She did one pre–COVID, so there hasn’t been one since COVID, so this is the first time since then, but yeah, so it was super popular. It brought a lot of people downtown to all the businesses, and so I figured why not put on another one.”
