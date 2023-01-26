ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptonewsbtc.org

‘Grave Mistake’—Joe Biden Reveals Game-Changing Crypto ‘Roadmap’ After $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Crash

ethereum and different cryptocurrencies suffered a “robust yr” in 2022, in keeping with Biden administration officers—promoting a devastating Federal Reserve blow. The bitcoin worth has crashed from nearly $70,000 per bitcoin in late 2021 to round $23,000 as we speak, serving to to wipe $2 trillion from the mixed crypto market. Bitcoin has surged again to date in 2023, including 40% (topping Goldman Sach’s 2023 asset ranking) and boosting the value of different main cash ethereum, BNB.
u.today

Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast

Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOGE closer to $1 than ever before

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The world’s largest memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is witnessing some huge bullish action right now. The memecoin has increased by about 9% over the past seven days at the time of writing. It should be noted that even before the current surges in prices, DOGE had been seeing a pretty decent increase.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...

