(CBP says there were nine seizures worth more than $9 million)....San Diego CBP Field Office was busy. The nine seizures were mostly in San Diego. But there were some in Imperial County. Customs and Border Protection seized 39 packages of blue fentanyl pills weighing 7.28 pounds at the Calexico West Port of Entry. 13 packages of blue fentanyl pills weighing 29.93 pounds and 11 packages of cocaine weighing 28.17 pounds were seized at the Andrade Port of Entry. 56 pounds of cocaine weighing 256 pounds were seized at the Tecate Port of Entry.. The other seizures were at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. In total the 9 seizures were valued at $9.1 million in narcotics.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO