Busy Beginning To The New Year
(CBP says there were nine seizures worth more than $9 million)....San Diego CBP Field Office was busy. The nine seizures were mostly in San Diego. But there were some in Imperial County. Customs and Border Protection seized 39 packages of blue fentanyl pills weighing 7.28 pounds at the Calexico West Port of Entry. 13 packages of blue fentanyl pills weighing 29.93 pounds and 11 packages of cocaine weighing 28.17 pounds were seized at the Andrade Port of Entry. 56 pounds of cocaine weighing 256 pounds were seized at the Tecate Port of Entry.. The other seizures were at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. In total the 9 seizures were valued at $9.1 million in narcotics.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A late Saturday night traffic stop ended with the driver in jail. An El Centro police officer stopped a vehicle near 1st and Main shortly after 11:00 p.m. A field sobriety test determined the driver was under the influence. The 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence.
More Lane Closures at POE
Expect temporary lane closures at the downtown Calexico Port of Entry. Beginning on Monday, January 30, 2023, three to four northbound lanes at the downtown port will be closed between 9AM and 7PM daily through Thursday, February 2, 2023. According to the U. S. General Services Administration, the temporary lane closures are necessary to paint elements of the pre-primary canopy structure.
